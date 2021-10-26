Brockway's OT goal lifts Argyle to upset victory

GLOVERSVILLE — Connor Brockway picked a heck of a time to score his first varsity goal.

Brockway scored in the final minutes of overtime, lifting Argyle to a 1-0 upset of top-seeded Northville in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Tuesday night. Northville is ranked fourth in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Argyle moves on to face St. Johnsville in the championship game on Saturday at Colonie High School (1 p.m.).

Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard Scores from Tuesday's sectional field hockey and soccer action.

Argyle coach Frank Endieveri said the clock was ticking down in overtime and he didn’t want to see the game decided by penalty kicks. Just then, a ball went into the box and bounced around in a crowd. It came to Brockway, who kicked it home to end the game.

Brockway usually comes off the bench, but started on Tuesday in place of someone who couldn’t play.

“He was at the right place at the right time,” Endieveri said. “He buried it.”

On a wet, rainy night at Gloversville High School, the Scots were prepared to rely on defense to win the game.

“We knew they had a powerful offense,” Endieveri said. “We have a very good defense, and we played our usual defense, hoping for a counterattack.

“I went to (Northville’s) game on Saturday against Germantown. I thought we matched up pretty well. I told the boys that and they just went with it. They weren’t overwhelmed. I said ‘we can play with these guys,’ and they did.”

Endieveri said Argyle goalkeeper Jared Montello played a solid game, often cutting off Northville crosses on the way through. The Scots just needed a break to win the game, and they got it at the end.

“I told the boys, give yourselves a chance to win it,” Endieveri said. “Scoreless game, wet balls squirt out sometimes and you score. The ball bounced our way and we ended up winning it.”

Argyle last played in a championship game in 2011, losing in overtime to Fort Ann. The Scots have never won a Section II boys soccer title.

The fifth-seeded Scots were supposed to play Fort Ann in the quarterfinals, but got a forfeit because COVID protocols left Fort Ann unable to field a team.

