Brigid Duffy's PK gives QHS a tie with Scotia (with photos, video)

QUEENSBURY — Yes, it’s early. Just the second week of the girls soccer season.
But Monday’s game at Queensbury had the potential to eventually decide the Foothills Council. Queensbury was unbeaten during last spring’s “Fall II” season and Scotia is the gold standard for success in the South Division.
As it turned out, the game decided nothing. Queensbury’s Brigid Duffy scored the final goal on a second-half penalty kick and the teams finished in a 2-2 tie.
No overtime was played due to encroaching darkness. A shortage of bus drivers had caused Scotia to arrive late, forcing an hour-late start.
The Foothills uses a points system to decide titles. There is no postseason championship game. Interdivision opponents play only once each season, so there will be no rematch unless the teams meet in sectionals.
“I thought it was a good result,” Queensbury coach Tim Ciampa said. “(Scotia) didn’t lose a single girl from last year; we’ve got four brand new defenders. We knew coming into this game, we were a couple of the top teams in the Foothills. Of course we wanted to win, but to come back from 2-1 and tie, we’ll take the result.”
Scotia took that 2-1 lead midway through the second half on a couple of quick goals, the first on a 25-yard bullet off the foot of Brooklyn Drago, the second by Lily Dempsey four minutes later.
The Spartans then began to get more pressure, often with the Duffy sisters working the ball through the middle. Kortney Clark, who converted from defense to goalkeeping last spring, made a big save on Bayley Duffy’s point-blank shot at one point. Brigid Duffy converted the game-tying PK at the 67-minute mark.
Brigid Duffy had also scored the first-half Queensbury goal.
“The worst part for us was (the late start on the bus) and a shortened warmup,” Scotia coach Lise Williams said, who said was happy with her team’s effort. “It’s so hard to come out playing fast.”
“We played Saratoga in a non-league game, and that helped us get ready for a game like this,” Ciampa said. “Scotia is very physical and aggressive. I was very happy with every player’s effort.”
Queensbury’s girls soccer field is surrounded by trees and falls into darkness before other parts of the campus. Officials did not take long to decide to skip overtime.
Those with long memories might have recalled the 2012 meeting between these teams. Queensbury won in fading light on Cat Hand’s goal with two seconds left in overtime, forcing an unprecedented four-way tie for the title.
