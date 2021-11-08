Brigid Duffy leads Foothills girls soccer all-star team

Midfielder Brigid Duffy was named Most Valuable Player on the 2021 Foothills Council girls soccer all-star team.

Duffy helped lead Queensbury to its first Section II title. Also named to the first team from Queensbury were forward Bayley Duffy, midfielder Julia Afsar-Keshmiri and goalkeeper Emma Lemery.

Two South Glens Falls players were named to the first team — midfielder Vanessa Jorgensen and defender Lauren VanDerwarker. Forward Macey Koval and midfielder Sarah McMahon of Schuylerville were also selected to the first team.

Rob Klug of Broadalbin-Perth and Tim Ciampa of Queensbury were named Co-Coaches of the Year.

Foothills Council All-Stars MVP Player;Pos.;School Brigid Duffy;Mid.;Queensbury First Team Brooke Bush;Mid;Broadalbin-Perth Lucy Crounse;For.;Scotia Brooklyn Drago;For.;Scotia Bayley Duffy;For.;Queensbury Vanessa Jorgensen;Mid.;South High Julia Afsar-Keshmiri;Mid.;Queensbury Macey Koval;For.;Schuylerville Emma Lemery;GK;Queensbury Sage Luke;Mid.;Scotia Sarah McMahon;Mid.;Schuylerville Morgan Nichter;Def.;Scotia Rylee O'Connor;Mid.;Scotia Alayna Preston;Def.;Broadablin-Perth Lauren VanDerwarker;Def.;South High Second Team Cate Barclay;For.;Glens Falls Sydney Blake;Def.;South High Allyson Eicher;Def.;Queensbury Jackie Fisher;For.;Broadalbin-Perth Jules Huckans;Def.;Broadalbin-Perth Elena Kennedy;GK;South High Amanda Maurer;Def.;Glens Falls Emma Morey;Def.;Broadalbin-Perth Amanda Pflieger;Mid.;Schuylerville Cassidy Ray;Def.;Queensbury Ava Stewart;For.;Queensbury Maria Stewart;Mid.;Broadalbin-Perth Melia Stoller;Def.;Gloversville Morgan Vanderstad;Def.;Scotia Alayna Wian;Mid.;Schuylerville Honorable Mention Broadalbin-Perth: Mianna Barboza, Mairead Marsden, Jillian Sassanella; Glens Falls: Natalie Baxter, Avery Hill, Gianna Sherman; Johnstown: Roslyn Chapin, Abby Chest, Jaidyn Chest; South High: Ashlyn Fish, Grace Hughes, Rylee Moore; Hudson Falls: Marissa Jarvis, Kassidy Nassivera; Scotia: Maggie Obman; Gloversville: Anna Murphy; Amsterdam: Nicole Turney, Madison Turney.

