Brigid Duffy leads Foothills girls soccer all-star team

Midfielder Brigid Duffy was named Most Valuable Player on the 2021 Foothills Council girls soccer all-star team.

Duffy helped lead Queensbury to its first Section II title. Also named to the first team from Queensbury were forward Bayley Duffy, midfielder Julia Afsar-Keshmiri and goalkeeper Emma Lemery.

Two South Glens Falls players were named to the first team — midfielder Vanessa Jorgensen and defender Lauren VanDerwarker. Forward Macey Koval and midfielder Sarah McMahon of Schuylerville were also selected to the first team.

Rob Klug of Broadalbin-Perth and Tim Ciampa of Queensbury were named Co-Coaches of the Year.

