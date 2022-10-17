Breakdown of the sectional soccer tournaments

Here's a look at local teams in the Section II boys and girls soccer tournaments. Seeds were drawn up Monday and the first games will be played on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Class A: Foothills Council champion Queensbury (11-1-4) got the No. 2 seed and plays at home in a quarterfinal on Friday against the Gloversville/Albany Academy winner. South High is the sixth seed and hosts Mohonasen in the opening round on Wednesday night.

A semifinal meeting is possible for the two local Foothills rivals. The teams split their two games this season.

Class B: Glens Falls has had quite a revival this season, going 10-4-1. The Indians got the fourth seed and will host Hudson on Thursday.

This is the Indians' best seed since they were ranked second in Class A in 2006. They haven't had a single-digit seed since 2016, when they were sixth.

Schuylerville is seeded fifth and hosts Cohoes on Thursday. If both Glens Falls and Schuylerville win, they would meet in the quarterfinals.

Class C: Adirondack League champion Bolton-Warrensburg drew the fourth seed in a 21-team bracket and will host the Stillwater/Fort Plain winner on Thursday.

Five local teams will be involved in play-in games on Tuesday — Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Corinth, Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne.

Class D: Northville and Loudonville Christian are the top two seeds. Four Adirondack League teams are in the hunt after that.

No. 3 Fort Ann hosts Mekeel Christian on Friday and No. 5 Hartford visits Bishop Gibbons on Saturday in the quarterfinals. No. 7 Argyle hosts Saratoga Catholic on Wednesday in an opening-round game. North Warren got the ninth seed and the Road Warrior Award, earning a 240-mile round-trip journey to Germantown on Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class A: Defending sectional champ and Foothills winner Queensbury (14-2) earned the second seed and hosts the Scotia/Lansingburgh winner in a Friday quarterfinal.

South Glens Falls is the eighth seed and plays Troy at home in an opening-round game on Tuesday. The winner visits top seed Columbia on Friday.

This bracket tends to be competitive in the early rounds. Overtime games and PKs are not uncommon.

Class B: Foothills runner-up Schuylerville (13-3-1) starts play on Thursday as the No. 2 seed with a home game against Cobleskill. Glens Falls is the 12th seed and visits No. 5 Greenville on Thursday.

Schalmont, the top-ranked team in the state, is sitting at No. 1.

Class CC: Lake George (11-4-1) is the second seed and hosts the Hoosick Falls/Rensselaer winner on Friday. No. 3 Greenwich has put together a strong season and welcomes the Berlin-New Lebanon/Mayfield winner on Friday.

Corinth had a sneaky good season, going 7-5-2 with all of its losses by one goal. The Tomahawks are seeded ninth and visit Maple Hill on Wednesday, with the winner of that game facing No. 1 Voorheesville on Friday.

Class C: Adirondack League champion Bolton-Warrensburg (14-2) earned the second seed and hosts Galway or Duanesburg in a Friday quarterfinal. Hadley-Luzerne (9-4-2) is the fifth seed and plays Hoosic Valley at home on Wednesday in the opening round.

Cambridge is seeded eighth and hosts Catholic Central on Wednesday, with Waterford, the top-seeded Wasaren League champion, waiting in the wings to play the winner. Whitehall, seeded 11th, takes a long bus ride to Gloversville on Wednesday to meet St. Johnsville.

Class D: Fort Ann went 9-4-2 and lost only to bigger schools, earning a No. 1 seed for the Cardinals. They host the Doane Stuart/Germantown winner in the semifinals next week.

Salem showed improvement this year and earned the third seed in Class D. The Generals will host Saratoga Catholic in a quarterfinal on Thursday.