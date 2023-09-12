QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury and South Glens Falls boys soccer teams battled to a 2-2 tie on Queensbury's new lighted turf field Tuesday night.

The Spartans got the equalizer in the 56th minute when Jake Afsar-Keshmiri struck a low hard shot that deflected off the South High goalie for the score.

Queensbury (2-0-1 league, 3-1-1 overall) had the best chance to break the tie in overtime when Afsar-Keshmiri could not convert a rebound of a shot by Troy Jorgensen. The pair had combined to score early in the game, when Afsar-Keshmiri beat a couple of defenders to the box and slipped a pass to Jorgensen for the goal.

The Bulldogs (0-2-2, 0-4-2) had opened the score two minutes into the game when Josh Delancey headed in a corner kick by Charlie Bammert. Finley Crossman then scored on a restart that ended up in the goal for a 2-1 South High lead late in the first half.

Ryan Seeley finished with four saves for Queensbury, while Justin Christensen had three for South High.