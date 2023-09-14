SOUTH GLENS FALLS — James Thompson scored the game's only goal Thursday night to lead the South Glens Falls boys soccer team to a 1-0 Foothills Council victory over Schuylerville.

Thompson scored about six minutes into the second half on a feed from Josh Delancey. Moments earlier, Bulldogs goalie Justin Christensen had stopped a Schuylerville penalty kick.

Griffin Brophy finished with five saves for the Black Horses.

QUEENSBURY 2, HUDSON FALLS 0: The Spartans scored both of their goals in the second half off of corner kicks by Ben Barber.

Kasigh Gooden scored his first varsity goal when he redirected Barber's kick into the net in the 58th minute. Bryce Jorgensen added a goal 13 minutes later for a 2-0 Queensbury lead.

Jake Afsar-Keshmiri made four saves in goal for the Spartans (3-0-1, 4-1-1), while Mason Leerkes finished with 15 stops for the Tigers.