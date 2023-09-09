CORINTH — Tyler Smolinski scored off a corner kick by Sam Tangora in the second overtime Saturday to lift the Corinth boys soccer team to a 2-1 Adirondack League win over defending league champ Bolton-Warrensburg.

Logan West put the Riverhawks (2-0, 3-2) on the board, scoring out of a scramble by deflecting a shot off a B-W defender for a 1-0 lead late in the first half.

Ben Holcomb scored the equalizer for B-W (0-1, 0-1-1) on a feed from Louis Lang seven minutes into the second half.

Corinth outshot B-W 17-11, with Keith Sonley making 15 stops in goal for the Eagles. Owen Baker had 10 saves for the Riverhawks.

GLENS FALLS 4, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0: Landon Becker and Nate Di Fiore netted goals in the first 10 minutes of the contest as the Black Bears blanked the Bulldogs.

Landon Phipps also scored for Glens Falls (3-0, 4-0), which also got an own goal by South High. Cameron Shaver and Kent Matsuzaki assisted for the Black Bears, while Ayden Grieve recorded the shutout.