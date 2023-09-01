SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Early goals by Jake Afsar-Keshmiri and Ethan Boecher gave the Queensbury boys soccer team a lead it would not relinquish as they defeated La Salle Institute 3-1 in non-league action.

Afsar-Keshmiri and Boecher scored goals two minutes apart in the first 3:15 of the game, and Alex Coombes added another to in the 13th minute to put the Spartans up 3-0 at the half.

Afsar-Keshmiri had two assists and Gavin Lethbridge assisted on his goal for Queensbury, which got seven saves by Ryan Seeley in the season opener.

Renato Guida scored the lone goal for the Cadets on an assist from Colin Mahoney.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GREENWICH 2 (OT): In a matchup of old Wasaren League rivals, the Black Horses prevailed when Justin Nolazco-Lopez scored off an assist from Corey Cottrell 1:30 into the first overtime.

Connor Battle scored twice for Schuylerville, the second one in the second half to knot the score at 2-2. Griffin Brophy made six saves in goal for the Horses (1-1).

The Witches had taken a 2-1 lead in the first half on back-to-back goals by Owen Shannon and Evan Merrill scored two minutes apart. Aaron Stutzman had five saves for Greenwich (0-1).

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 2 (2OT): Bolton-Warrensburg and Cambridge-Salem battled to a tie after two overtime periods.

Louis Lang tied the score for B-W on a direct kick early in the second half. Lang also assisted on Ben Holcomb's first-half goal. Keith Sonley finished with nine stops in goal for B-W.

Garrett Hackman scored both goals for C-S in the first half, the second on an assist from Marco Martinez Chavez to put his team up 2-1.

Carter Hamilton finished with 15 saves for C-S.