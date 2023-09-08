LAKE LUZERNE — Evan Kader scored four goals Friday night to lead the Hadley-Luzerne boys soccer team to an 8-0 Adirondack League victory over North Warren.

Mason Conklin added three goals for the Eagles, who also got a goal and two assists from Eugene Conroy.

Goalie Nolan Moore, a first-year soccer player, recorded the shutout with 14 saves.

The Cougars' William Lindsey finished with 19 saves.

The Bolton-Warrensburg at Corinth boys soccer game was postponed by the weather, and will be played Saturday at 10 a.m. at Corinth.