FORT ANN — Nate Fiske and Aidan Sweeney gave Hartford the lead and the Tanagers held on for a 2-1 Adirondack League boys soccer win over Fort Ann.

John Gauthier had an assist and Austin Wells finished with 11 saves in goal for Hartford, which improved to 2-2 in the league, 2-3 overall.

Tyler Winchell scored on an assist from Garrett Brown in the second half to pull the Cardinals (1-2, 1-3) within one goal, but they got no closer. Hunter Wade finished with 12 stops in goal.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: After a scoreless first half Friday night, Will Hens scored twice to spark B-W to the victory.

Jace Hubert's corner kick led to an own-goal for a 1-0 B-W lead early in the second half, and Hens followed with his first two varsity goals.

Tanner Monroe and Tyler Trowbridge had a stellar performance anchoring the B-W defense all game.

NORTH WARREN 4, GRANVILLE 0: Getting goals from four players, the Cougars pulled away to the Adirondack League win.

George Hilton tallied in the first half for North Warren, and James Conway, Coleman Swartz and Giovanni Marron netted goals in the second.

GUILDERLAND 4, QUEENSBURY 1: The Spartans opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when Troy Jorgensen picked up a loose ball and sent it past the Guilderland keeper.

The Dutchmen, however, controlled play for much of the game and got goals from Elhadji Diallo and Enesio Capollari to take the lead. Emmy Horja and Klaidi Gjini added second-half goals to wrap up the win.

Jake Afsar-Keshmiri and Ryan Seeley combined for nine saves for Queensbury (4-2-1).