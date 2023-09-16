MECHANICVILLE — In a battle of league leaders, Glens Falls prevailed in a 2-0 boys soccer victory over Mechanicville on Saturday.

Tim Motsiff scored on a penalty kick in the second half, and Gavin Rittenhouse added the insurance goal for the Black Bears with five minutes left in regulation.

Ayden Grieve made 11 saves, including one on a penalty kick, to earn the shutout in goal as Foothills Council leader Glens Falls improved to 6-0 overall. Joe DeVito made 12 stops for Mechanicville (5-1-2) of the Colonial Council.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, SCOTIA 0: Alex Renner found the goal midway through the second half to give the Black Horses the Foothills Council victory.

Trevor French assisted on Renner's goal, and Griffin Brophy finished with six saves as Schuylerville evened its record at 2-2 in the league, 3-3 overall.

Scotia (2-3, 2-4) got five saves from Trevor Gerke.