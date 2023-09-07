QUEENSBURY — Nate Di Fiore scored a pair of goals and Ayden Grieve had his second penalty kick save of the season to lead Glens Falls to a 4-1 Foothills Council boys soccer victory over Broadalbin-Perth.

The Black Bears (2-0 league, 3-0 overall) scored all of their goals in the second half, starting with Tim Motsiff's penalty kick, then Glens Falls scored twice more in the next five minutes to put the game out of reach.

Landon Becker also scored for the Black Bears, while Grieve had four saves. B-P's lone goal came on a misplayed own goal, and Aiden Gladman had six saves for the Patriots.

QUEENSBURY 2, SCOTIA 1: In a game shortened by thunderstorms, Bryce Jorgensen and Jake Afsar-Keshmiri both scored on headers off of Ben Barber corner kicks to give the Spartans (2-0, 3-1) the early lead.

Saif Abuzahara got Scotia back in the game with a steal and goal in the 13th minute, but the game was called early in the second half.

Ryan Seeley had two saves for Queensbury.