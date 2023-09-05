GLOVERSVILLE — Landon Becker scored a pair of goals Tuesday night to lead Glens Falls to a 7-0 Foothills Council boys soccer victory over Gloversville.

Tim Motsiff converted a penalty kick, and Landon Phillips, Liam Burgess, Nathan Di Fiore and Tucker Trippiedi also scored for the Black Bears (2-0). Gavin Rittenhouse assisted on two of them, and Ayden Grieve notched the shutout in goal.

Connor Kohn made nine saves for the Dragons.

QUEENSBURY 3, AMSTERDAM 0: Alex Coombes headed in a goal and assisted on another as the Spartans shut out Amsterdam in Foothills Council action.

Bryce Jorgensen and Tyler Zehr also netted goals for Queensbury (1-0, 2-1), which got three saves from Ryan Seeley. Juan Rivas finished with 10 stops in goal for the Rams.

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 8, IL-LL 2: Logan Bush recorded a hat trick Tuesday to power Schroon Lake-Newcomb past Indian Lake-Long Lake.

The Wildcats also got goals from Logan Phillips, Ronan Deslauriers, Austin Hartwell and Nathan Melville, as well as an own-goal scored by IL-LL. Phillips had two assists for Schroon Lake-Newcomb.

Jackson Strader and Austin Bruso tallied for the Orange.

CORINTH 4, NORTHVILLE 1: Tyler Smolinski scored once in each half to lead Corinth to a non-league victory Monday.

Logan West and freshman Tristan Lozier also scored first-half goals for the Riverhawks, who outshot Northville 22-12. Owen Baker finished with six saves for the winners.

Riley Henderson netted Northville's only goal on a penalty kick, and Landon Frasier and Logan Armstrong combined for seven saves.