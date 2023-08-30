QUEENSBURY — Landan Phipps and Tim Motsiff each scored two goals to lead the Glens Falls boys soccer team to a 5-2 non-league victory over Schalmont at Morse Athletic Complex.

Landon Becker also scored for the Black Bears, who also got three assists from Nate Di Fiore in the season opener for both teams.

Ayden Grieve finished with three saves for Glens Falls.

Andrew Sprager and David Cafarelli netted goals for the Sabres, who got six saves from Patrick Manthie.

GALWAY 3, CORINTH 1: Freshman Tristan Lozier scored his first varsity goal at the 30-minute mark, but it wasn't enough for the Riverhawks in their non-league season opener.

Owen Baker finished with six saves for Corinth.

Marcos Del Rio Fernandez Aller scored twice for Galway, and Colin Anderson added another in the second half.