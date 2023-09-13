CORINTH — Tyler Smolinski's goal late in the first half stood as the lone score Wednesday as Corinth held on for a 1-0 Adirondack League boys soccer victory over Fort Ann.

Smolinski ran onto a through ball from Tristan Lozier, beat a defender and ripped a shot into the net to put the Riverhawks on top. It was Corinth's first victory over Fort Ann in boys soccer in recent memory, as the Riverhawks improved to 3-0 in the league, 4-2 overall.

Corinth had controlled the tempo in the first half, but found the Cardinals' defense tough, led by freshman Sean Havens. Fort Ann came out strong in the second half, but Corinth keeper Owen Baker made several outstanding saves.

Baker finished with seven saves, and Cardinals freshman Hunter Wade made 13 stops in goal. Corinth outshot Fort Ann 19-9 in the contest.

ARGYLE 6, NORTH WARREN 2: Landon Buck scored two goals to lead the Scots to the win over North Warren.

Argyle also got goals from Shea Squires, Trenton LaPoint, Connor Brockway and Ben Cuthbert, and nine saves from Connor Quist.

The Cougars got goals from Coleman Swartz and Gio Marron, and Will Lindsley finished with 16 saves in goal. James Conway had both North Warren assists.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 10, GRANVILLE 1: The Eagles' trio of Evan Kader, Mason Conklin and Eugene Conroy each recorded hat tricks, while freshman Dylon Kelly scored his first varsity goal as H-L rolled past Granville.

Granville forward Matt Ruigrok launched a 30-yard curling shot for the Golden Horde's only goal.

Granville keeper Josh Ketchum finished with 26 saves.

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 4, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2: Logan Healy scored the hat trick to lead B-NL to a Wasaren League win over Spa Catholic.

Bobby Cousineau netted both goals for the Saints, while Sal Cerio made eight saves in goal.