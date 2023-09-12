HARTFORD — Defending Adirondack League champion Bolton-Warrensburg got back on the winning track Monday with a 4-1 league win over Hartford.

B-W jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on two goals by Ben Holcomb and another by Louis Lang. Lang assisted on another goal, and Andrew Morehouse scored off a header on a rebound when Lang's shot caromed off the crossbar in the second half.

A few minutes before halftime, the Tanagers scored when Bryton Mandigo headed in a corner kick by freshman Landon Cook.

B-W, which improved to 1-1-1 overall, owned an 11-6 edge in shots on goal, with Keith Sonley making five saves for the winners.

LAKE GEORGE 5, GRANVILLE 1: After battling to a 1-1 tie at halftime, the Lakers pulled away in the second half with goals by Peter Barrett, Nick Haverly, Jack Sullivan and a penalty kick by Nolan Stannard.

Deacon Frost scored on a header off a Sullivan corner kick in the first half for Lake George.

Carter Lehoisky netted the only goal for the Golden Horde, which got 14 saves from Josh Ketchum.