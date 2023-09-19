ARGYLE — Landon Buck scored two first-half goals Monday as the Argyle boys soccer team extended its lead in the Adirondack League East Division with a 4-2 victory over Fort Ann.

Connor Brockway added a goal and an assist for the Scots, who jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead, and also got a penalty-kick goal from Conner Buck in the second half. Argyle improved to 4-0 in the league, 5-2 overall.

Chase Tolene and Anthony Marino netted goals for the Cardinals (1-3, 1-4), the latter on a penalty kick.

LAKE GEORGE 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: After a scoreless first half in which Hadley-Luzerne keeper Nolan Moore made nine saves, Lake George freshman Owen Rajeski netted his first varsity goal on an assist from Jack Sullivan.

Ten minutes later, Rajeski fed Sullivan for a one-timer into the net and a 2-0 Lakers lead. Darnell Johnson recorded his first shutout in goal. Lake George improved to 2-1, 3-3.

Moore finished with 15 saves in goal and Eugene Conroy and Matt Harder played strong in the field for the Eagles (2-3, 2-5).

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 6, NORTH WARREN 0: Andrew Morehouse and Louis Lang each netted two goals to power Bolton-Warrensburg to the win at home.

Will Hens and Ben Holcomb also scored for B-W, with Tyler Trowbridge and Sullivan Eager adding assists. Keith Sonley made five saves in the shutout as B-W improved to 3-1 in the league, 3-1-1 overall.