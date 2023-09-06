HARTFORD — Connor Buck ricocheted a direct kick off a defender into the upper quadrant of the goal 1:02 into the second overtime Wednesday to lift the Argyle boys soccer team to a 4-3 victory over Hartford.

It was the Adirondack League season opener for both teams, on a day when many local games were postponed by a heat index in the mid-90s on a hot, muggy day.

The Scots had opened a 3-0 first-half lead on goals by Shea Squires, Ben Cuthbert and Connor Brockway before Hartford battled back. Brockway, Landon Buck and Cuthbert had the assists.

Nate Fiske finished a Trevor Baker cross with 2:38 left in the half to give the Tanagers momentum going into halftime.

Five minutes into the second half, Baker scored off a throw-in by John Gauthier, and Fiske netted the tying goal for Hartford with just over 13 minutes to play.

Quist finished with six saves for Argyle, while Wells had three for the Tanagers.

CORINTH 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1 (2OT): Tyler Smolinski scored both goals, including the overtime winner, to lift the Riverhawks past Hadley-Luzerne.

Smolinski headed home a cross from Hunter Shanahan for the winning goal with three minutes left in the second overtime. His earlier goal came out of a scrum in front of the Eagles' net, tying the score with about 10 minutes left in regulation. Corinth outshot the Eagles 23-3, with Owen Baker making three saves in the win.

The Eagles had taken the early lead before halftime as Mason Conklin converted a penalty kick. Matt Harder finished with 20 saves and Nolan Moore added two for H-L.