The Glens Falls boys soccer team christened the new permanent lights at Putt LaMay Memorial Field with a victory Tuesday night.

The Black Bears also got a small measure of revenge in their 3-1 Foothills Council victory over Schuylerville — the team that knocked them out of last year's sectionals in a penalty-kick shootout.

It was Glens Falls' first victory over the Black Horses in boys soccer since the Fall II season in the spring of 2021.

"That was something that was definitely part of the conversation leading up to the game," said Black Bears head coach Mike Shaver by phone Tuesday night, after his team improved to 4-0 in the league, 5-0 overall.

"We had lost to them home and away, and then losing in sectionals the way we did last year, so it was definitely not in back of our minds," Shaver added. "We told them, 'You're seniors now, you have built yourselves to be a competitive team. When you're seniors, that's when it counts.' So they came in mentally prepared and ready for a physical game."

Landan Phipps opened the scoring for Glens Falls in the first half for a 1-0 halftime lead, but Schuylerville tied the score on Trevor French's goal with 28:50 left in regulation.

However, Gavin Rittenhouse's unassisted goal put the Black Bears in front five minutes later, and Cameron Shaver followed with 9:16 remaining.

"It's nice to see the boys work hard and hang in there — they don't hang their heads if the other team scores, they immediately pump each other back up," Mike Shaver said. "Every game with (Schuylerville) has been a one-goal game over the last few years. It was nice for the kids to get the monkey off their back."

Ayden Grieve finished with eight saves in goal, and Julian Oswald and Nate Di Fiore had assists.

Griffin Brophy had 16 saves for Schuylerville (1-1, 2-2).

Glens Falls, ranked 10th in the state in Class B this week, is led by several seniors who have been starters since they were freshmen. They took their lumps for a couple of seasons before going 11-4-3 last year and reaching the quarterfinals of the Section II tournament.

"This season, we're hoping to win the Foothills and play in a sectional final," Mike Shaver said. "I think this group is capable of doing that. They're working hard and playing well together."

The night game brought out a good crowd and an atmosphere that Glens Falls athletic director Shane Jones called "electric" in an email.

"For years, we've always been the away team for night games, so it was nice to have this atmosphere and crowd behind us at our school," Mike Shaver said. "The boys just loved it."

Glens Falls had held night football games under portable generator lights over the last 10 years.