(Through Thursday’s Games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team League Overall
South Glens Falls 8-0 9-0-1
Queensbury 7-1 9-1
Schuylerville 4-4 5-4
Glens Falls 2-3-2 3-5-2
Hudson Falls 2-5-1 3-7-1
South Division
Broadalbin-Perth 5-2 8-2
Gloversville 3-3-1 4-4-1
Scotia 3-4 3-6
Johnstown 1-6 1-6
Amsterdam 0-7 0-8
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
Team League Overall
East Division
Fort Ann 6-0 6-2
Argyle 3-2-1 4-3-1
Hartford 1-3-2 1-4-3
Salem 0-3-3 0-3-3
Granville 0-5-1 0-7-1
West Division
Lake George 6-0 8-0
North Warren 4-2 4-3
Corinth 3-3 3-5
Hadley-Luzerne 2-2-2 3-3-2
Bolton 0-5-1 0-7-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
Team League Overall
Mechanicville 4-0 6-2
Greenwich 3-0-1 8-1-1
Waterford 3-0-1 6-0-1
Tamarac 3-1 6-1
Cambridge 2-2 5-3
Berlin 1-2 5-4
Stillwater 1-3 5-3
Saratoga Catholic 1-3 3-4-1
Hoosic Valley 0-3 2-6-1
Hoosick Falls 0-4 0-9
NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE
Team League Overall
Johnsburg-Minerva 3-3 3-7
Newcomb 2-3 2-3
Indian Lake-Long Lake 1-5
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga Springs 4-3-1 4-4-1
AREA SCORING LEADERS
(Through Wednesday’s Games)
Player G A Pts
Bobby Brushini (SGF) 15 10 40
Teddy Borgos (Q) 15 8 33
Andrew King (SGF) 11 9 31
AJ Rymph (Green) 11 7 29
Ethan Knauf (LG) 9 10 28
Peter Crawford (Q) 10 7 27
Tyler Humiston (Arg) 10 5 25
Owen Sutton (LG) 11 3 25
Charlie Gartner (Green) 11 3 25
Grant Baker (Still) 12 0 24
Andrew Cormie (Arg) 10 0 20
Brayden Becker (HF) 8 1 17
Dante Marin (SpaCath) 8 1 17
Cyrus Guillet (GF) 8 0 16
Collin Parker (SGF) 8 0 16
Danny McMahon (HL) 7 2 16
Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam) 8 0 16
A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q) 7 1 15
Connor Monroe (NW) 6 3 15
Jordan Pincheon (Cor) 7 1 15
Paul Lindsay (LG) 2 9 13
Issac Cutler (Still):5 3 13
Justin Blanco (LG) 6 0 12
Charlie Dill (Cam) 5 2 12
Caleb Granger (HL) 4 4 12
Zach Saddlemire (Schy) 4 3 11
Evan Webster (HooFalls) 3 5 11
Gabe Freeborn (J-M) 5 1 11
Asa Edwards (Q) 3 4 10
Alex Roca (Q) 1 8 10
Lanning Torebka (SGF) 3 4 10
Aidan Barnes (FA) 4 2 10
Sam Knauf (LG) 2 4 10
Logan Bush (New) 5 0 10
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Adam Winchell (FA) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Ethan Willis (Q) 4, Yogi Johnson (LG) 3 1/2.
