(Through Thursday’s Games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team League Overall

South Glens Falls 8-0 9-0-1

Queensbury 7-1 9-1

Schuylerville 4-4 5-4

Glens Falls 2-3-2 3-5-2

Hudson Falls 2-5-1 3-7-1

South Division

Broadalbin-Perth 5-2 8-2

Gloversville 3-3-1 4-4-1

Scotia 3-4 3-6

Johnstown 1-6 1-6

Amsterdam 0-7 0-8

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

Team League Overall

East Division

Fort Ann 6-0 6-2

Argyle 3-2-1 4-3-1

Hartford 1-3-2 1-4-3

Salem 0-3-3 0-3-3

Granville 0-5-1 0-7-1

West Division

Lake George 6-0 8-0

North Warren 4-2 4-3

Corinth 3-3 3-5

Hadley-Luzerne 2-2-2 3-3-2

Bolton 0-5-1 0-7-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

Team League Overall

Mechanicville 4-0 6-2

Greenwich 3-0-1 8-1-1

Waterford 3-0-1 6-0-1

Tamarac 3-1 6-1

Cambridge 2-2 5-3

Berlin 1-2 5-4

Stillwater 1-3 5-3

Saratoga Catholic 1-3 3-4-1

Hoosic Valley 0-3 2-6-1

Hoosick Falls 0-4 0-9

NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE

Team League Overall

Johnsburg-Minerva 3-3 3-7

Newcomb 2-3 2-3

Indian Lake-Long Lake 1-5

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga Springs 4-3-1 4-4-1

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player G A Pts

Bobby Brushini (SGF) 15 10 40

Teddy Borgos (Q) 15 8 33

Andrew King (SGF) 11 9 31

AJ Rymph (Green) 11 7 29

Ethan Knauf (LG) 9 10 28

Peter Crawford (Q) 10 7 27

Tyler Humiston (Arg) 10 5 25

Owen Sutton (LG) 11 3 25

Charlie Gartner (Green) 11 3 25

Grant Baker (Still) 12 0 24

Andrew Cormie (Arg) 10 0 20

Brayden Becker (HF) 8 1 17

Dante Marin (SpaCath) 8 1 17

Cyrus Guillet (GF) 8 0 16

Collin Parker (SGF) 8 0 16

Danny McMahon (HL) 7 2 16

Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam) 8 0 16

A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q) 7 1 15

Connor Monroe (NW) 6 3 15

Jordan Pincheon (Cor) 7 1 15

Paul Lindsay (LG) 2 9 13

Issac Cutler (Still):5 3 13

Justin Blanco (LG) 6 0 12

Charlie Dill (Cam) 5 2 12

Caleb Granger (HL) 4 4 12

Zach Saddlemire (Schy) 4 3 11

Evan Webster (HooFalls) 3 5 11

Gabe Freeborn (J-M) 5 1 11

Asa Edwards (Q) 3 4 10

Alex Roca (Q) 1 8 10

Lanning Torebka (SGF) 3 4 10

Aidan Barnes (FA) 4 2 10

Sam Knauf (LG) 2 4 10

Logan Bush (New) 5 0 10

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Adam Winchell (FA) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Ethan Willis (Q) 4, Yogi Johnson (LG) 3 1/2.

