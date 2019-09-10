Call it rebuilding. Or retooling. Take your pick.

Players to Watch

Ethan Knauf (Lake George) — Senior midfielder/forward rose to prominence last season with Adirondack League Player of the Year honors and returns as leading scorer of team with superb passing skills and acuity for Warriors.

Teddy Borgos (Queensbury) — The all-state forward selection earned the area’s scoring crown with 31 goals last season. His technical skill and pace make him a difficult cover.

Bobby Bruschini (South Glens Falls) — Senior is a dexterous handler with a nose for the goal. The attacking midfielder can create problems for his opponents with his ability on the ball. Excellent with both feet and dribbling penetration, he has ability to see plays unfold before they happen.

Connor Monroe (North Warren) — All-Star captain striker is nimble and proficient with his feet. The Cougars will depend on the senior for mentorship to younger players, propensity to score and service as a facilitator.

Lanning Torebka (South Glens Falls) — Senior is a top sweeper who makes it difficult for any team to score. Torebka is a physical presence in the back (6-0, 175 pounds) who displays excellent technical ability and is rarely out of position. He is a strong player in the air, especially on restarts.

Aidan Barnes (Fort Ann) — Proven veteran showed a penchant for thriving in big moments when the three-year starter scored the overtime winner in last year’s sectional match. In offseason, Barnes added ambidexterity to arsenal.

Charlie Gartner (Greenwich) — Junior is a top striker, who has the ability to score in bunches. Coach Tim Kelleher believes him to be one of the most talented players in the league.

Tyler Humiston (Argyle) — Midfielder/striker consistently hustles and possesses a deft touch. Coach Frank Endieveri will look to him to anchor the middle of the field.

Lucas McCane (Queensbury) — Four-year starter at center back and will be focal point of Spartans defense. The speedster reads the game well and can give opposing offenses fits.

Sam Knauf (Lake George) — Burst on the scene last season at a top 10 area scorer despite his youth. The freshman center midfielder is a terrific ball handler and passer with a heavy shot in his tool box.