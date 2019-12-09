Various postseason awards were announced at the Section II Boys Soccer Banquet on Sunday, including four local players earning class player of the year honors.
Queensbury’s Teddy Borgos was named Class A Player of the Year and also was named a Large School All-State player. Schuylerville's Zach Saddlemire earned the award for Class B and was named a Small School All-State player, while Fort Ann’s Tanner Lunt and Saratoga Catholic’s Dante Marin shared the Class D Player of the Year award.
Schuylerville’s Brady Eugair shared Class B Goalkeeper of the Year honors, and Fort Ann’s Adam Winchell was Class D’s top goalie.
You have free articles remaining.
Schuylerville’s Dave Gauci was named Class B’s Coach of the Year, with Fort Ann’s Rich McCabe sharing the honor in Class D.
Lake George’s Ethan Knauf was named a Small School All-State player for the second consecutive year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.