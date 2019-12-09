{{featured_button_text}}

Various postseason awards were announced at the Section II Boys Soccer Banquet on Sunday, including four local players earning class player of the year honors.

Queensbury’s Teddy Borgos was named Class A Player of the Year and also was named a Large School All-State player. Schuylerville's Zach Saddlemire earned the award for Class B and was named a Small School All-State player, while Fort Ann’s Tanner Lunt and Saratoga Catholic’s Dante Marin shared the Class D Player of the Year award.

Schuylerville’s Brady Eugair shared Class B Goalkeeper of the Year honors, and Fort Ann’s Adam Winchell was Class D’s top goalie.

Schuylerville’s Dave Gauci was named Class B’s Coach of the Year, with Fort Ann’s Rich McCabe sharing the honor in Class D.

Lake George’s Ethan Knauf was named a Small School All-State player for the second consecutive year.

