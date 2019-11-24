{{featured_button_text}}

Senior forward Teddy Borgos of Queensbury was named Most Valuable Player as part of the Foothills Council boys soccer all-star team.

Borgos is Queensbury's all-time leader in goals (82), assists (38) and points (202).

Foothills co-champions Queensbury and South Glens Falls combined to put six players on the North Division first team. Bobby Bruschini, Lanning Torebka and Xander Holden of South High made the first team, as did Peter Crawford, Alex Roca and Lucas McCane of Queensbury.

Zach Saddlemire, Matt McCarthy and Brady Eugair earned first-team status for Schuylerville, which went to the state semifinals. Alex Varney of Hudson Falls also earned first-team all-star status.

