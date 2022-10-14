Bolton-Warrensburg wins first Adirondack League title

FORT ANN — AJ Moore converted a second-half penalty kick that gave Bolton-Warrensburg a 2-1 victory over Fort Ann in the Adirondack League boys soccer championship game on Friday at Golden Goal.

It was not only the first league title for the merged program, but coach Rob Thomas said it was the first league title for either Bolton or Warrensburg since the schools have been playing boys soccer.

B-W, which has a roster with 10 seniors, improved to 15-0 with the victory.

“At the beginning of the season, I knew we had something special,” Thomas said. “By midseason I knew it would be historic, or at least the chance was there. I’m extremely proud of what these young men have done. They’re an incredible bunch. It’s a great group of guys.”

Fort Ann scored the game’s first goal early in the first half on a Riley Barnes penalty kick. Bolton-Warrensburg answered before halftime when Daalten DeMarsh took a pass from Moore and buried it in the top right corner of the goal.

Moore scored the game-winner on a PK in the 62nd minute.

Keith Sonley made seven saves in goal for B-W. The goal scored by Fort Ann was only the fourth scored against Bolton-Warrensburg this season. Thomas said the defense of Justin Rushia, Tanner Monroe, Colton Bell, Tyler Trowbridge and Trace McGrath has been solid all year.

Next up for Bolton-Warrensburg is the Section II tournament, where the team will compete in Class C. Seeds will be drawn up on Monday.

“We’re not done yet,” Thomas said. “We are excited for our next challenge.”

Dylan Brown made 12 saves in goal for Fort Ann.