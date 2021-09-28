Bolton-Warrensburg tops Warriors, stays unbeaten

LAKE GEORGE — Bolton-Warrensburg lost three key players from last year's Adirondack League champion girls soccer team — Jordan Barker, Maria Baker and Katelyn Van Auken.

But the Eagles are still winning. The Eagles defeated Lake George 3-0 on Tuesday to improve to 5-0 in league play (7-0-1 overall), giving them a strong grip on first place.

Coach Margaret Lawrence said B-W has been building over the years and felt they had potential to be a force this fall.

"This year we knew we had all the tools to have this type of season," she said. "We just had to keep working at it."

Karla Sherman, Gabs Mowery and Ella Moskov scored on Tuesday for the Eagles, who have multiple weapons on offense. They've also done well on the back end, including a solid effort from Hope Sherman, a field player who stepped in to play goal after Barker graduated.

"We did know we'd have some work to do, losing those (three seniors)," Lawrence said. "It took a little bit of time defensively, but each game our defense has been stronger and stronger."

Bolton-Warrensburg still has to play Corinth (5-1-1) and Hadley-Luzerne (4-2), which are having strong years. The season will again be capped by a playoff to decide the league title.