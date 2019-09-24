BOLTON — Kara Bacon scored off a Gabs Mowery pass late in the second half as Bolton-Warrensburg beat Fort Ann 2-1 in an Adirondack League girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Hope Boland scored the game’s first goal for Bolton-Warresburg, but Sarah Paige tied the game with 16:15 left in regulation.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Eagles improved to 4-1 in the league (6-1 overall). Fort Ann suffered its first loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.