BOLTON — Kara Bacon scored off a Gabs Mowery pass late in the second half as Bolton-Warrensburg beat Fort Ann 2-1 in an Adirondack League girls soccer game on Tuesday.

Hope Boland scored the game’s first goal for Bolton-Warresburg, but Sarah Paige tied the game with 16:15 left in regulation.

The Eagles improved to 4-1 in the league (6-1 overall). Fort Ann suffered its first loss.

