Bolton-Warrensburg reaches Class C semis

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2,
GREENWICH 1
(at Schuylerville, Tuesday)
Class C Quarterfinals
Bolton-Warrensburg;1;1 — 2
Greenwich;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Elizabeth Marci (Faith Ingber), 8. 2, B-W, Kara Bacon (Maddie Goodspeed), 36.
Second half: 3, B-W, Kara Bacon (Ella Moskov), 74.
Goalies-saves: Kiley Allen (G) 5, Hope Sherman (BW) 7.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 2, Greenwich 2.
Records: Greenwich (11-3-2), Bolton-Warrensburg (13-1-3).
Notes: The Bolton-Warrensburg girls soccer team will play in a Section II Class C semifinal for the first time in the history of the B-W merged program. Bolton-Warrensburg was led by their midfield play of Gabby Mowery, Skyler Scott and Ella Moskov.
Next up: No. 5 seed Bolton-Warrensburg is scheduled to face top-seeded Waterford in the Class C semifinals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Mechanicville High School.