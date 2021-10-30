Bolton-Warrensburg girls fall in Class C soccer semifinals

MECHANICVILLE — The Bolton-Warrensburg girls soccer season came to a close Saturday with a 6-1 Class C semifinal loss to top-seeded Waterford in the Section II tournament.

Kara Bacon scored the Eagles' lone goal on an assist from Ila Hubert midway through the second half. That pulled B-W within 2-1 against the Fordians.

However, Waterford scored four goals in the final 13 minutes of the game as the Eagles tried to press on offense.

"The score really doesn't indicate how the game went," said B-W co-coach Margaret Lawrence, whose team finished 13-2-3. "We made some changes to try to generate another goal, but it didn't work. We had a great season regardless."

The Eagles made the Class C semifinals for the first time.

