 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bolton-Warrensburg blanks Fort Ann

  • 0

BOLTON — Dante Corriveau, AJ Moore and Tanner Monroe scored goals Friday to lead the Bolton-Warrensburg boys soccer team to a 3-0 Adirondack League boys soccer win over Fort Ann.

It was B-W’s first win over Fort Ann as a merged program.

Keith Sonley made six saves for B-W, and Dylan Brown had seven stops for the visiting Cardinals.

Check back later for a full story.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News