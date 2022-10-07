Bolton-Warrensburg blanks Fort Ann

BOLTON — Dante Corriveau, AJ Moore and Tanner Monroe scored goals Friday to lead the Bolton-Warrensburg boys soccer team to a 3-0 Adirondack League boys soccer win over Fort Ann.
It was B-W’s first win over Fort Ann as a merged program.
Keith Sonley made six saves for B-W, and Dylan Brown had seven stops for the visiting Cardinals.
Check back later for a full story.
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
