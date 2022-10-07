Bolton-Warrensburg blanks Fort Ann, stays unbeaten

BOLTON — Asked the secret of Bolton-Warrensburg’s recent success in boys soccer, veteran coach Rob Thomas chalked it up to experience — and not raising his voice.

“One of the things they told me is I don’t have to yell as much because they’ve heard it for four years,” he said Friday. “We have 10 seniors and we have great chemistry. The guys know how to work with each other.”

That was evident in B-W’s 3-0 victory over Fort Ann — the merged program’s first-ever win over the Cardinals in boys soccer — as it remained undefeated at 12-0 in the Adirondack League, 14-0 overall. The teams could meet again in the upcoming league playoffs.

Seniors Dante Corriveau and AJ Moore scored in the first half, and junior Tanner Monroe added another midway through the second to account for B-W’s goals.

“We’ve all been together ever since we played modified, I think that’s been a big part of it,” said Monroe, a Warrensburg student like Corriveau and Moore. “We all get along, we all know each other’s skills and weaknesses, we all know where to be for each other, we’ve all played together for so long.”

“It’s all us communicating more, talking on the field,” Corriveau said.

B-W kept up the pressure in Fort Ann’s end of the field for longer stretches, connecting on long passes and sending loose balls back into the offensive zone.

“We’ve been passing the ball a lot better in the middle of the field, and we rely a decent amount on the defense,” said Moore, a midfielder. “They do their job easily — they send nice long-balls up to the forwards.”

“I’m pretty sure it’s a big relief for the offense if the ball gets by them,” said Monroe, a fullback. “They can rely on us to put it right back up for them.”

B-W scored before the game was three minutes old, as Monroe slipped a pass to Corriveau out front, Corriveau turned on it and ripped it to the upper right corner of the goal.

“I got that move from my friend AJ,” said Corriveau, a striker who returned to soccer this year after playing football for two years. “I just got back for my senior year, just helping out the team because they missed me,” he added with smile.

About 11 minutes later, B-W senior Daalten DeMarsh chipped the ball over to an onrushing Moore, who one-timed a looping shot into the right side of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Monroe scored with 19:10 left to play, heading in a corner kick from Moore to complete the scoring.

“AJ had a pretty good curve ball coming over to the right side of the goal,” Monroe said. “I had the perfect angle, Dante missed it coming over his head and I was just there to back him up.”

Fort Ann (7-3, 7-6) found itself chasing B-W, and the Cardinals’ best scoring chance — a shot by Riley Barnes — was knocked down and covered by a diving Keith Sonley late in the first half.

Sonley finished with six saves for his fifth straight shutout, while Dylan Brown made 10 saves for Fort Ann.

“They’re a good all-around team. They won a lot of the 50-50 balls, their front line’s pretty fast,” said Matt Barnes, the Cardinals’ first-year coach. “We’re a young team, we’ve got five seniors. We just didn’t generate enough good chances.”

“I knew they were special before we started, but I kind of reserved that to see just how special,” said Thomas of his B-W team, which has been merged since 2014. “Each year, there was a growth, an improvement in commitment, an improvement in chemistry, an improvement in team culture.

“I started two-a-days years ago (in preseason) — we do a 6 a.m. practice in Bolton and a practice at 5:30 p.m. in Warrensburg,” Thomas added. “We did that for five or six years, and all of a sudden, people started coming to both practices — and that’s when I knew we had something.”

Bolton-Warr. 3, Fort Ann 0

Fort Ann (7-3, 7-6) 0 0 — 0

Bolton-Warrensburg (12-0, 14-0) 2 1 — 3

First half — 1, B-W, Dante Corriveau (Tanner Monroe), 2:55. 2, B-W, AJ Moore (Daalten DeMarsh), 14:03

Second half — 3, B-W, Tanner Monroe (AJ Moore), 20:50.

Goalies-saves — Dylan Brown (FA) 10; Keith Sonley (B-W) 6.