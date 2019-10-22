{{featured_button_text}}

The latest version of the New York State Sportswriters Association girls soccer rankings came out today, and Queensbury has moved up to No. 2 in the state in Class A.

Fellow Section II school Mohonasen holds the top spot in that class. The teams are seeded 1-2 for sectionals.

Stillwater remains No. 1 in Class C, where Lake George is 13th. Fort Ann is 13th in Class D.

Click here for the rankings.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

