(Regular season only)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
*Queensbury 13-0 15-1
South High 8-4-1 8-7-1
Schuylerville 8-4-1 9-5-1
Glens Falls 1-11-1 1-13-1
Hudson Falls 0-12-1 0-14-1
South Division
#Scotia 11-1-1 12-3-1
Broadalbin-Perth 6-5-2 9-5-2
Johnstown 6-6-1 7-6-3
Gloversville 5-6-2 7-7-2
Amsterdam 2-11 3-12
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
East Division
#Fort Ann 7-2-1 12-3-1
Salem 5-5 6-7
Whitehall 4-5-1 9-5-2
Granville 0-10 0-12
West Division
*Lake George 10-0 13-3
Bolton-Warrensburg 8-2 12-4
Hadley-Luzerne 3-7 7-9
Corinth 2-8 4-11-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
(Northern teams only)
*Stillwater 9-0 14-0-2
Mechanicville 8-1 12-3-1
Cambridge 7-2 11-4
Tamarac 5-4 5-9-1
Hoosic Valley 5-4 7-8
Hoosick Falls 4-5 8-8
Greenwich 3-5 8-6-1
Spa Catholic 0-7-1 0-11-2
NORTHERN LEAGUE
(Southern teams only)
Johnsburg-Minerva 8-4-1 9-6-1
Schroon Lake 6-6 6-6
Indian/Long Lake 4-6-1 4-6-1
Ticonderoga 0-12 0-12
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga 4-7-2 4-8-2
* League champion
# Division champion
AREA SCORING LEADERS
Player G A Pts
Brooke Pickett (Still) 42 8 92
Gabby Marchello (LG) 33 13 79
Leah Monroe (B-W) 30 17 77
Brigid Duffy (Q) 26 20 72
Sarah Paige (FA) 32 7 71
Katie O’Donnell (LG) 24 17 65
Izzy Dennison (Q) 18 25 61
Christina Cummings (Q) 24 11 59
Jada Brown (Mech) 20 14 54
Gabs Mowery (B-W) 20 12 52
Sophia Keshmiri (Q) 16 16 48
Cassandra Cooper (Schy) 15 15 45
Hope Boland (B-W) 12 17 41
Keelyn Peacock (Still) 8 24 40
Brynn Murphy (Mech) 15 8 38
Faith Ingber (Gre) 16 5 37
Vanessa Evans (Cam) 14 9 37
Rebecca Kohls (LG) 10 17 37
Teya Staie (Still) 17 2 36
Lauren Maher (SCC) 17 0 34
Zoe Eggleston (White) 14 2 30
Kylie Mann (LG) 9 10 28
Sophie Phillips (Cam) 10 6 26
Tess Merrill (Gre) 10 6 26
Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech) 6 14 26
Mikayah Rushinski (Sal) 10 4 24
Brooke Keefer (Schy) 7 10 24
Lilly Phillips (Cam) 9 4 22
Kara Bacon (B-W) 7 8 22
Malena Gereau (SL) 10 1 21
Rachel Jaeger (LG) 9 3 21
Hannah McNally (J-M) 7 7 21
S. Dickinson-Frevola (LG) 5 10 20
Cassie Dunbar (J-M) 8 2 18
Cate Abate (Gre) 7 4 18
Kylei Ruebel (Sal) 7 2 16
Riley Echeandia (FA) 6 4 16
Sydney Benson (Cam) 5 6 16
Aubrey Ranous (B-W) 7 1 15
C. Lott-Diamond (HL) 7 1 15
Hannah Garone (Mech) 7 1 15
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 10 ½, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 8, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Ava Pushor (LG) 6, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 5 ½, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 5, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 5, Shannon Price (H-L) 4.
