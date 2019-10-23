{{featured_button_text}}

(Regular season only)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

*Queensbury   13-0   15-1

South High    8-4-1   8-7-1

Schuylerville   8-4-1   9-5-1

Glens Falls     1-11-1   1-13-1

Hudson Falls   0-12-1   0-14-1

South Division

#Scotia       11-1-1   12-3-1

Broadalbin-Perth   6-5-2   9-5-2

Johnstown     6-6-1   7-6-3

Gloversville    5-6-2   7-7-2

Amsterdam     2-11   3-12

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

East Division

#Fort Ann   7-2-1   12-3-1

Salem     5-5   6-7

Whitehall   4-5-1   9-5-2

Granville   0-10   0-12

West Division

*Lake George      10-0   13-3

Bolton-Warrensburg  8-2   12-4

Hadley-Luzerne   3-7   7-9

Corinth         2-8   4-11-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

(Northern teams only)

*Stillwater   9-0   14-0-2

Mechanicville   8-1   12-3-1

Cambridge   7-2   11-4

Tamarac      5-4   5-9-1

Hoosic Valley   5-4   7-8

Hoosick Falls   4-5   8-8

Greenwich     3-5   8-6-1

Spa Catholic   0-7-1   0-11-2

NORTHERN LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Johnsburg-Minerva   8-4-1   9-6-1

Schroon Lake     6-6   6-6

Indian/Long Lake   4-6-1   4-6-1

Ticonderoga   0-12   0-12

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga     4-7-2   4-8-2

* League champion

# Division champion

AREA SCORING LEADERS

Player              G  A  Pts

Brooke Pickett (Still)  42  8  92

Gabby Marchello (LG)  33  13  79

Leah Monroe (B-W)  30  17  77

Brigid Duffy (Q)  26  20  72

Sarah Paige (FA)  32  7  71

Katie O’Donnell (LG)  24  17  65

Izzy Dennison (Q)  18  25  61

Christina Cummings (Q)  24  11  59

Jada Brown (Mech)  20  14  54

Gabs Mowery (B-W)  20  12  52

Sophia Keshmiri (Q)  16  16  48

Cassandra Cooper (Schy)  15  15  45

Hope Boland (B-W)  12  17  41

Keelyn Peacock (Still)  8  24  40

Brynn Murphy (Mech)  15  8  38

Faith Ingber (Gre)  16  5  37

Vanessa Evans (Cam)  14  9  37

Rebecca Kohls (LG)  10  17  37

Teya Staie (Still)  17  2  36

Lauren Maher (SCC)  17  0  34

Zoe Eggleston (White)  14  2  30

Kylie Mann (LG)  9  10  28

Sophie Phillips (Cam)  10  6  26

Tess Merrill (Gre)  10  6  26

Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech)  6  14  26

Mikayah Rushinski (Sal)  10  4  24

Brooke Keefer (Schy)  7  10  24

Lilly Phillips (Cam)  9  4  22

Kara Bacon (B-W)  7  8  22

Malena Gereau (SL)  10  1  21

Rachel Jaeger (LG)  9  3  21

Hannah McNally (J-M)  7  7  21

S. Dickinson-Frevola (LG)  5  10  20

Cassie Dunbar (J-M)  8  2  18

Cate Abate (Gre)  7  4  18

Kylei Ruebel (Sal)  7  2  16

Riley Echeandia (FA)  6  4  16

Sydney Benson (Cam)  5  6  16

Aubrey Ranous (B-W)  7  1  15

C. Lott-Diamond (HL) 7  1  15

Hannah Garone (Mech)  7  1  15

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 10 ½, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 8, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Ava Pushor (LG) 6, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 5 ½, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 5, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 5, Shannon Price (H-L) 4.

