Here are the weekly standings and stats for boys soccer. They will also appear in Friday morning's paper, where they line up a whole lot better than they do on the web.
If you notice a misspelling of a name or any corrections, please contact me at pholehan@poststar.com.
The scoring minimum rose to 15 points this week.
(Through Thursday’s Games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team;League;Overall
Queensbury;11-1;13-1
South Glens Falls;10-1;12-1-1
Schuylerville;7-5;8-6
Hudson Falls;4-5-2;5-7-2
Glens Falls;3-6-2;4-8-2
South Division
Broadalbin-Perth;8-3;11-3
Scotia;5-5-1;5-7-1
Gloversville;4-7-1;5-8-1
Amsterdam;1-10;1-12
Johnstown;1-11;1-12
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
East Division
Fort Ann*;10-1-1;10-3-1
Hartford;4-4-3;4-5-4
Argyle;4-5-1;5-6-1
Salem;1-7-3;1-7-3
Granville;0-9-1;0-11-1
West Division
Lake George;10-0;12-0
North Warren;8-3;8-4
Corinth;6-5;6-7
Hadley-Luzerne;4-5-2;5-5-2
Bolton;1-9-1;1-11-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
Mechanicville;6-0;8-4
Tamarac;7-1;10-1
Greenwich;4-1-1;9-2-1
Waterford;4-2-1;9-2-1
Stillwater;4-3;9-3
Saratoga Catholic;3-4-1;5-6-2
Cambridge;2-5-1;5-6-1
Berlin;2-4;7-6
Hoosic Valley;1-6;4-9-1
Hoosick Falls;0-7;1-12
NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE
(Southern teams only)
Team;League;Overall
You have free articles remaining.
Newcomb;5-4;5-4
Johnsburg-Minerva;4-6;4-10
Indian Lake-Long Lake;1-8, 1-8
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga Springs;6-3-1;6-4-1
*-clinched division title
AREA SCORING LEADERS
(Through Wednesday’s Games)
Player;G;A;Pts
Ethan Knauf (LG);19;13;51
Bobby Brushini (SGF);18;13;49
Teddy Borgos (Q);19;9;47
Owen Sutton (LG);18;5;41
Logan Bush (New);18;5;41
Grant Baker (Still);19;2;40
Dante Marin (SpaCath);18;2;38
Andrew King (SGF);14;9;37
Peter Crawford (Q);13;9;35
Tyler Humiston (Arg);14;6;34
AJ Rymph (Green);13;7;33
Charlie Gartner (Green);13;4;29
Issac Cutler (Still);13;3;29
Andrew Cormie (Arg);11;1;23
Aidan Barnes (FA);11;2;23
Ty Loso (FA);6;9;21
Connor Monroe (NW);9;3;21
Jordan Pincheon (Cor);9;2;20
Danny McMahon (HL);9;2;20
Caleb Granger (HL);7;5;19
Jake Cavert (HV);7;5;19
Gabe Freeborn (J-M);9;1;19
Cyrus Guillet (GF);9;0;18
Collin Parker (SGF);9;0;18
Zach Saddlemire (Schy);5;8;18
Charlie Dill (Cam);8;2;18
Brayden Becker (HF);8;1;17
Justin Blanco (LG);8;1;17
Asa Edwards (Q);6;5;17
A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q);8;1;17
Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam);8;1;17
Harry Rubinstein (Still);6;5;17
Alex Roca (Q);1;13;15
Anthony Galle (J-M);4;7;15
Cian Bresnahan (SL);7;1;15
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Ethan Willis (Q) 6 1/2, Yogi Johnson (LG) 6 1/2, Adam Winchell (FA) 6, David Cohen (SGF) 5, Brady Eugair (Schy) 5, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Keke Koenig (SL) 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.