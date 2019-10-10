{{featured_button_text}}

Here are the weekly standings and stats for boys soccer. They will also appear in Friday morning's paper, where they line up a whole lot better than they do on the web.

If you notice a misspelling of a name or any corrections, please contact me at pholehan@poststar.com.

The scoring minimum rose to 15 points this week.

(Through Thursday’s Games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

Queensbury;11-1;13-1

South Glens Falls;10-1;12-1-1

Schuylerville;7-5;8-6

Hudson Falls;4-5-2;5-7-2

Glens Falls;3-6-2;4-8-2

South Division

Broadalbin-Perth;8-3;11-3

Scotia;5-5-1;5-7-1

Gloversville;4-7-1;5-8-1

Amsterdam;1-10;1-12

Johnstown;1-11;1-12

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

East Division

Fort Ann*;10-1-1;10-3-1

Hartford;4-4-3;4-5-4

Argyle;4-5-1;5-6-1

Salem;1-7-3;1-7-3

Granville;0-9-1;0-11-1

West Division

Lake George;10-0;12-0

North Warren;8-3;8-4

Corinth;6-5;6-7

Hadley-Luzerne;4-5-2;5-5-2

Bolton;1-9-1;1-11-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

Mechanicville;6-0;8-4

Tamarac;7-1;10-1

Greenwich;4-1-1;9-2-1

Waterford;4-2-1;9-2-1

Stillwater;4-3;9-3

Saratoga Catholic;3-4-1;5-6-2

Cambridge;2-5-1;5-6-1

Berlin;2-4;7-6

Hoosic Valley;1-6;4-9-1

Hoosick Falls;0-7;1-12

NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

Newcomb;5-4;5-4

Johnsburg-Minerva;4-6;4-10

Indian Lake-Long Lake;1-8, 1-8

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga Springs;6-3-1;6-4-1

*-clinched division title

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player;G;A;Pts

Ethan Knauf (LG);19;13;51

Bobby Brushini (SGF);18;13;49

Teddy Borgos (Q);19;9;47

Owen Sutton (LG);18;5;41

Logan Bush (New);18;5;41

Grant Baker (Still);19;2;40

Dante Marin (SpaCath);18;2;38

Andrew King (SGF);14;9;37

Peter Crawford (Q);13;9;35

Tyler Humiston (Arg);14;6;34

AJ Rymph (Green);13;7;33

Charlie Gartner (Green);13;4;29

Issac Cutler (Still);13;3;29

Andrew Cormie (Arg);11;1;23

Aidan Barnes (FA);11;2;23

Ty Loso (FA);6;9;21

Connor Monroe (NW);9;3;21

Jordan Pincheon (Cor);9;2;20

Danny McMahon (HL);9;2;20

Caleb Granger (HL);7;5;19

Jake Cavert (HV);7;5;19

Gabe Freeborn (J-M);9;1;19

Cyrus Guillet (GF);9;0;18

Collin Parker (SGF);9;0;18

Zach Saddlemire (Schy);5;8;18

Charlie Dill (Cam);8;2;18

Brayden Becker (HF);8;1;17

Justin Blanco (LG);8;1;17

Asa Edwards (Q);6;5;17

A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q);8;1;17

Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam);8;1;17

Harry Rubinstein (Still);6;5;17

Alex Roca (Q);1;13;15

Anthony Galle (J-M);4;7;15

Cian Bresnahan (SL);7;1;15

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Ethan Willis (Q) 6 1/2, Yogi Johnson (LG) 6 1/2, Adam Winchell (FA) 6, David Cohen (SGF) 5, Brady Eugair (Schy) 5, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Keke Koenig (SL) 4.

You may contact HS Sports beat writer Peter Holehan at pholehan@poststar.com.  Follow him on Twitter@Pholehan.

