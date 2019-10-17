{{featured_button_text}}

This is the weekly update for boys soccer standings and statistics.  The threshold for individual scorers was raised to 16 points.  

 

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player;G;A;Pts

Ethan Knauf (LG);26;15;67

Bobby Brushini (SGF);24;15;63

Teddy Borgos (Q);23;11;57

Owen Sutton (LG);23;7;53

Dante Marin (SpaCath);22;2;46

Logan Bush (New);19;5;43

Andrew King (SGF);16;10;42

Grant Baker (Still);21;2;44

Tyler Humiston (Arg);17;6;40

Peter Crawford (Q);13;9;35

AJ Rymph (Green);13;7;33

Charlie Gartner (Green);13;4;30

Issac Cutler (Still);13;3;29

Danny McMahon (HL);13;3;29

Jordan Pincheon (Cor);12;3;27

Aidan Barnes (FA);12;2;26

Caleb Granger (HL);9;7;25

Justin Blanco (LG);10;4;24

Andrew Cormie (Arg);11;1;23

Connor Monroe (NW);10;3;23

Sam Knauf (LG);5;12;22

Ty Loso (FA);6;10;22

Collin Parker (SGF);11;0;22

Zach Saddlemire (Schy);7;8;22

A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q);9;3;21

Gabe Freebern (J-M);10;1;21

Brandon Willard (LG);7;6;20

Jake Cavert (HV);7;5;19

Asa Edwards (Q);6;7;19

Brayden Becker (HF);8;3;19

Liam Armstrong (Schy);7;5;19

Cyrus Guillet (GF);9;0;18

Charlie Dill (Cam);8;2;18

Alex Roca (Q);2;14;18

Harry Rubinstein (Still);6;6;18

Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam);8;1;17

Paul Lindsay (LG);3;11;17

Brendan Duffy (Q);7;2;16

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Yogi Johnson (LG) 9 1/2, Ethan Willis (Q) 7 1/2, Adam Winchell (FA) 7, David Cohen (SGF) 6, Brady Eugair (Schy) 6, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Keke Koenig (SL) 4, Ethan Armstrong (New) 4, Joe Lapan (HF) 3 1/2.

(Through Thursday’s Games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

Queensbury*;12-1;14-1

South Glens Falls*;12-1;14-1-1

Schuylerville;7-5;8-7

Hudson Falls;4-6-2;5-8-2

Glens Falls;3-8-2;4-10-2

South Division

Broadalbin-Perth*;8-3-1;11-3-1

Scotia;5-5-2;5-7-2

Gloversville;5-7-1;6-9-1

Amsterdam;1-11;1-13

Johnstown;1-11;1-12

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

East Division

Team;League;Overall

Fort Ann*;11-1-1;11-3-1

Argyle;5-7-1;6-8-1

Hartford;4-6-3;4-8-4

Salem;1-10-3;1-10-3

Granville;1-11-1;1-13-1

West Division

Lake George*;12-0;14-0

North Warren;10-3;10-4

Corinth;7-6;8-8

Hadley-Luzerne;6-6-2;7-7-2

Bolton;2-10-1;2-12-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

Mechanicville;8-0;11-4

Tamarac;7-1;12-2

Waterford;5-2-1;11-2-1

Greenwich;4-2-1;9-3-1

Stillwater;4-3;11-3

Saratoga Catholic;3-4-1;6-6-2

Cambridge;2-5-1;5-6-1

Berlin;2-6;7-6

Hoosic Valley;2-6;5-9-1

Hoosick Falls;0-8;1-15

NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

Schroon Lake;13-2

Newcomb;5-5;5-5

Johnsburg-Minerva;5-7;5-11

Indian Lake-Long Lake;1-11, 1-11

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga Springs;6-5-1;6-6-1

*-clinched division title

