This is the weekly update for boys soccer standings and statistics. The threshold for individual scorers was raised to 16 points.
AREA SCORING LEADERS
(Through Wednesday’s Games)
Player;G;A;Pts
Ethan Knauf (LG);26;15;67
Bobby Brushini (SGF);24;15;63
Teddy Borgos (Q);23;11;57
Owen Sutton (LG);23;7;53
Dante Marin (SpaCath);22;2;46
Logan Bush (New);19;5;43
Andrew King (SGF);16;10;42
Grant Baker (Still);21;2;44
Tyler Humiston (Arg);17;6;40
Peter Crawford (Q);13;9;35
AJ Rymph (Green);13;7;33
Charlie Gartner (Green);13;4;30
Issac Cutler (Still);13;3;29
Danny McMahon (HL);13;3;29
Jordan Pincheon (Cor);12;3;27
Aidan Barnes (FA);12;2;26
Caleb Granger (HL);9;7;25
Justin Blanco (LG);10;4;24
Andrew Cormie (Arg);11;1;23
Connor Monroe (NW);10;3;23
Sam Knauf (LG);5;12;22
Ty Loso (FA);6;10;22
Collin Parker (SGF);11;0;22
Zach Saddlemire (Schy);7;8;22
A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q);9;3;21
Gabe Freebern (J-M);10;1;21
Brandon Willard (LG);7;6;20
Jake Cavert (HV);7;5;19
Asa Edwards (Q);6;7;19
Brayden Becker (HF);8;3;19
Liam Armstrong (Schy);7;5;19
Cyrus Guillet (GF);9;0;18
Charlie Dill (Cam);8;2;18
Alex Roca (Q);2;14;18
Harry Rubinstein (Still);6;6;18
Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam);8;1;17
Paul Lindsay (LG);3;11;17
Brendan Duffy (Q);7;2;16
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Yogi Johnson (LG) 9 1/2, Ethan Willis (Q) 7 1/2, Adam Winchell (FA) 7, David Cohen (SGF) 6, Brady Eugair (Schy) 6, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Keke Koenig (SL) 4, Ethan Armstrong (New) 4, Joe Lapan (HF) 3 1/2.
(Through Thursday’s Games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team;League;Overall
Queensbury*;12-1;14-1
South Glens Falls*;12-1;14-1-1
Schuylerville;7-5;8-7
Hudson Falls;4-6-2;5-8-2
Glens Falls;3-8-2;4-10-2
South Division
Broadalbin-Perth*;8-3-1;11-3-1
Scotia;5-5-2;5-7-2
Gloversville;5-7-1;6-9-1
Amsterdam;1-11;1-13
Johnstown;1-11;1-12
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
East Division
Team;League;Overall
Fort Ann*;11-1-1;11-3-1
Argyle;5-7-1;6-8-1
Hartford;4-6-3;4-8-4
Salem;1-10-3;1-10-3
Granville;1-11-1;1-13-1
West Division
Lake George*;12-0;14-0
North Warren;10-3;10-4
Corinth;7-6;8-8
Hadley-Luzerne;6-6-2;7-7-2
Bolton;2-10-1;2-12-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
Mechanicville;8-0;11-4
Tamarac;7-1;12-2
Waterford;5-2-1;11-2-1
Greenwich;4-2-1;9-3-1
Stillwater;4-3;11-3
Saratoga Catholic;3-4-1;6-6-2
Cambridge;2-5-1;5-6-1
Berlin;2-6;7-6
Hoosic Valley;2-6;5-9-1
Hoosick Falls;0-8;1-15
NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE
(Southern teams only)
Team;League;Overall
Schroon Lake;13-2
Newcomb;5-5;5-5
Johnsburg-Minerva;5-7;5-11
Indian Lake-Long Lake;1-11, 1-11
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga Springs;6-5-1;6-6-1
*-clinched division title
