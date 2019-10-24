{{featured_button_text}}
 

(Through Thursday’s Games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

Queensbury;12-1;14-1

South Glens Falls;12-1;14-1-1

Schuylerville;8-5;9-7

Hudson Falls;4-7-2;5-9-3

Glens Falls;3-8-2;4-10-2

South Division

Broadalbin-Perth*;9-3-1;12-3-1

Scotia;6-5-2;7-7-2

Gloversville;5-7-1;6-10-1

Amsterdam;1-12;1-14

Johnstown;1-12;1-13

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

East Division

Team;League;Overall

Fort Ann*;11-1-1;11-4-1

Argyle;5-7-1;6-9-2

Hartford;4-6-3;4-8-5

Salem;1-9-3;1-11-3

Granville;1-11-1;2-13-1

West Division

Lake George*;13-0;17-0

North Warren;10-3;10-4

Corinth;7-6;8-8

Hadley-Luzerne;5-6-2;7-7-2

Bolton;2-10-1;2-13-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

Mechanicville*;9-0;12-4

Tamarac;8-1;13-2

Waterford;6-2-1;13-2-1

Greenwich;6-2-1;11-3-1

Stillwater;5-4;12-4

Saratoga Catholic;3-5-1;6-7-2

Cambridge;2-6-1;6-6-1

Berlin;2-7;7-10

Hoosic Valley;2-7;6-10-1

Hoosick Falls;0-9;1-16

NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

Schroon Lake;13-3

Newcomb;6-5;6-5

Johnsburg-Minerva;5-7;5-11

Indian Lake-Long Lake;1-12, 1-12

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga Springs;6-6-1;7-7-1

*-clinched division title

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player;G;A;Pts

Ethan Knauf (LG);30;16;76

Bobby Brushini (SGF);25;16;66

Teddy Borgos (Q);23;11;57

Logan Bush (New);25;7;57

Owen Sutton (LG);24;7;55

Dante Marin (SpaCath);22;2;46

Andrew King (SGF);18;10;46

Grant Baker (Still);21;2;44

Tyler Humiston (Arg);17;6;40

AJ Rymph (Green);14;9;37

Charlie Gartner (Green);16;5;37

Peter Crawford (Q);13;9;35

Issac Cutler (Still);13;3;29

Danny McMahon (HL);13;3;29

Jordan Pincheon (Cor);12;3;27

Connor Monroe (NW);12;3;27

Aidan Barnes (FA);12;2;26

Justin Blanco (LG);10;6;26

Josh Ackerley (HV);13;0;26

Caleb Granger (HL);9;7;25

Collin Parker (SGF);11;3;25

Andrew Cormie (Arg);11;2;24

Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam);11;1;23

Jake Cavert (HV);8;7;23

Sam Knauf (LG);5;12;22

Ty Loso (FA);6;10;22

Zach Saddlemire (Schy);7;8;22

Brandon Willard (LG);8;6;22

A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q);9;3;21

Gabe Freebern (J-M);10;1;21

Cyrus Guillet (GF);10;0;20

Asa Edwards (Q);6;7;19

Brayden Becker (HF);8;3;19

Liam Armstrong (Schy);7;5;19

Charlie Dill (Cam);8;2;18

Alex Roca (Q);2;14;18

Harry Rubinstein (Still);6;6;18

Paul Lindsay (LG);3;11;17

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Yogi Johnson (LG) 11 1/2, Ethan Willis (Q) 7 1/2, Adam Winchell (FA) 7, Keke Koenig (SL) 7, David Cohen (SGF) 6, Brady Eugair (Schy) 6, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Ethan Armstrong (New) 4, Andres Gonzalez (Green) 4, Joe Lapan (HF) 3 1/2.

