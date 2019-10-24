(Through Thursday’s Games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team;League;Overall
Queensbury;12-1;14-1
South Glens Falls;12-1;14-1-1
Schuylerville;8-5;9-7
Hudson Falls;4-7-2;5-9-3
Glens Falls;3-8-2;4-10-2
South Division
Broadalbin-Perth*;9-3-1;12-3-1
Scotia;6-5-2;7-7-2
Gloversville;5-7-1;6-10-1
Amsterdam;1-12;1-14
Johnstown;1-12;1-13
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
East Division
Team;League;Overall
Fort Ann*;11-1-1;11-4-1
Argyle;5-7-1;6-9-2
Hartford;4-6-3;4-8-5
Salem;1-9-3;1-11-3
Granville;1-11-1;2-13-1
West Division
Lake George*;13-0;17-0
North Warren;10-3;10-4
Corinth;7-6;8-8
Hadley-Luzerne;5-6-2;7-7-2
Bolton;2-10-1;2-13-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
Mechanicville*;9-0;12-4
Tamarac;8-1;13-2
Waterford;6-2-1;13-2-1
Greenwich;6-2-1;11-3-1
Stillwater;5-4;12-4
Saratoga Catholic;3-5-1;6-7-2
Cambridge;2-6-1;6-6-1
Berlin;2-7;7-10
Hoosic Valley;2-7;6-10-1
Hoosick Falls;0-9;1-16
NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE
(Southern teams only)
Team;League;Overall
Schroon Lake;13-3
Newcomb;6-5;6-5
Johnsburg-Minerva;5-7;5-11
Indian Lake-Long Lake;1-12, 1-12
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga Springs;6-6-1;7-7-1
*-clinched division title
AREA SCORING LEADERS
(Through Wednesday’s Games)
Player;G;A;Pts
Ethan Knauf (LG);30;16;76
Bobby Brushini (SGF);25;16;66
Teddy Borgos (Q);23;11;57
Logan Bush (New);25;7;57
Owen Sutton (LG);24;7;55
Dante Marin (SpaCath);22;2;46
Andrew King (SGF);18;10;46
Grant Baker (Still);21;2;44
Tyler Humiston (Arg);17;6;40
AJ Rymph (Green);14;9;37
Charlie Gartner (Green);16;5;37
Peter Crawford (Q);13;9;35
Issac Cutler (Still);13;3;29
Danny McMahon (HL);13;3;29
Jordan Pincheon (Cor);12;3;27
Connor Monroe (NW);12;3;27
Aidan Barnes (FA);12;2;26
Justin Blanco (LG);10;6;26
Josh Ackerley (HV);13;0;26
Caleb Granger (HL);9;7;25
Collin Parker (SGF);11;3;25
Andrew Cormie (Arg);11;2;24
Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam);11;1;23
Jake Cavert (HV);8;7;23
Sam Knauf (LG);5;12;22
Ty Loso (FA);6;10;22
Zach Saddlemire (Schy);7;8;22
Brandon Willard (LG);8;6;22
A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q);9;3;21
Gabe Freebern (J-M);10;1;21
Cyrus Guillet (GF);10;0;20
Asa Edwards (Q);6;7;19
Brayden Becker (HF);8;3;19
Liam Armstrong (Schy);7;5;19
Charlie Dill (Cam);8;2;18
Alex Roca (Q);2;14;18
Harry Rubinstein (Still);6;6;18
Paul Lindsay (LG);3;11;17
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Yogi Johnson (LG) 11 1/2, Ethan Willis (Q) 7 1/2, Adam Winchell (FA) 7, Keke Koenig (SL) 7, David Cohen (SGF) 6, Brady Eugair (Schy) 6, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4, Ethan Armstrong (New) 4, Andres Gonzalez (Green) 4, Joe Lapan (HF) 3 1/2.
