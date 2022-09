Black Horses beat Queensbury to stay unbeaten

QUEENSBURY — Keira Rogan and Victoria Piteri scored as Schuylerville beat Queensbury 2-0 on Saturday to stay unbeaten in Foothills Council girls soccer.

The Black Horses are 6-0 and off to their best start since 2017. The Horses had not beaten Queensbry since that 2017 season.

The loss was the first for Queensbury in a Foothills Council game since 2018, a period during which the Spartans went 38-0-1 in league games.

Check back later for a full story from this game.