Bacon's late goals lift Bolton-Warrensburg to Adirondack League title

It’s been a long time since an Adirondack League team has beaten Lake George. To be exact, the year was 2015, when Bolton-Warrensburg’s seniors were in seventh grade.
The Eagles finally got past the Warriors on Thursday. Kara Bacon scored two late goals as Bolton-Warrensburg rallied for a 3-2 victory in the Adirondack League girls soccer championship game, ending Lake George’s 62-game win streak against league opponents.
“It’s hard to go into a game like that,” Bolton-Warrensburg coach Margaret Lawrence said in a phone interview. “It’s hard to come out on top. This group of girls knew they could.
“We knew we had the team to do it, we had the chemistry, we had the resilience to do it.”
Lake George had beaten Bolton-Warrensburg 1-0 a week ago, and the Warriors took the lead late in the first half of Thursday’s game on a Lila Frazier goal.
“That’s something that could have been a deflating moment for us,” Lawrence said. “We knew this was a possibility for us. We discussed that we might have to come back.”
Bolton-Warrensburg tied the game in the second half when Gabs Mowery lined long direct kick inside the far goal post. But the Warriors took the lead back just a few moments later when Rachel Jaeger served a ball to the left side and Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola put it into the net.
Bolton-Warrensburg then came up with two goals in the final 10 minutes to win the game. Bacon’s kick from just outside the box tied it. Later, Mowery’s corner kick came out of a crowd to Bacon, who sent a shot just inside the right goal post.
“Kara is always just everywhere on the field,” Mowery said, “giving 100 percent the entire time. I’m happy she got those moments, and got those goals, she deserved those, 100 percent.”
Bolton-Warrensburg finished the Fall II season 11-1. The Eagles have had generally strong seasons lately, but they hadn’t finished with an Adirondack League title.
“We definitely knew we had a very athletic team, a strong midfield, a strong defense,” Mowery said, “and if we put our entire focus on winning that game, we would get the outcome we wanted.”
Lake George, which finished with the best regular-season record despite having many new players on the roster, finished 11-1-1.
