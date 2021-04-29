Bacon's late goals lift Bolton-Warrensburg to Adirondack League title

It’s been a long time since an Adirondack League team has beaten Lake George. To be exact, the year was 2015, when Bolton-Warrensburg’s seniors were in seventh grade.

The Eagles finally got past the Warriors on Thursday. Kara Bacon scored two late goals as Bolton-Warrensburg rallied for a 3-2 victory in the Adirondack League girls soccer championship game, ending Lake George’s 62-game win streak against league opponents.

“It’s hard to go into a game like that,” Bolton-Warrensburg coach Margaret Lawrence said in a phone interview. “It’s hard to come out on top. This group of girls knew they could.

“We knew we had the team to do it, we had the chemistry, we had the resilience to do it.”

Lake George had beaten Bolton-Warrensburg 1-0 a week ago, and the Warriors took the lead late in the first half of Thursday’s game on a Lila Frazier goal.

“That’s something that could have been a deflating moment for us,” Lawrence said. “We knew this was a possibility for us. We discussed that we might have to come back.”