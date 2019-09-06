BROADALIN-PERTH 4,
GLOVERSVILLE 2
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth;3;4 -- 4
Gloversville;1;2 -- 2
First half: 1, B-P, Kyle Denman (PK), 8:11. 2, B-P, Kyle Denman (Direct Kick), 15:33. 3, Gloversville, Emran Abbas (Feras Masri), 28:51. 4, B-P, Kyle Denman (Direct Kick), 39:20.
Second half: 5, B-P, Kyle Denman (Sam Rogers), 6:31. 6, Gloversville, James Collar (Feras Masri), 73:49.
Goalies-saves: Jack Marsden (B-P) 4, Justin Kemmet (Glov) 14.
Corner kicks: B-P 5, Gloversville 4.
