{{featured_button_text}}

BROADALIN-PERTH 4,
GLOVERSVILLE 2

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth;3;4 -- 4

Gloversville;1;2 -- 2

First half: 1, B-P, Kyle Denman (PK), 8:11. 2, B-P, Kyle Denman (Direct Kick), 15:33. 3, Gloversville, Emran Abbas (Feras Masri), 28:51. 4, B-P, Kyle Denman (Direct Kick), 39:20.

Second half: 5, B-P, Kyle Denman (Sam Rogers), 6:31. 6, Gloversville, James Collar (Feras Masri), 73:49.

Goalies-saves: Jack Marsden (B-P) 4, Justin Kemmet (Glov) 14.

Corner kicks: B-P 5, Gloversville 4.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments