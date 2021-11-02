Argyle's season ends in Class D final

COLONIE — Argyle’s improbable run to the sectional final ended Tuesday against a team that was as aggressive to the ball as its Wolves nickname.

Second-seeded Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville dominated play in earning a 3-0 win over the fifth-seeded Scots in the Class D final of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at Colonie High School.

Argyle, which earned a forfeit win over Fort Ann and a 1-0 double-overtime win over top-seeded Northville in the semifinals, ran into a more complete team, led by Andrew and Mason Snell.

“They’re a very talented team,” Argyle coach Frank Endieveri said. “We knew we were going to have to play tough defense and get a break on offense and sink one, but just (had) a couple of missed kicks.”

Andrew Snell got the Wolves on the scoreboard just 3:15 into the game. The midfielder got the ball halfway between the midfield circle and 18-yard box. He then dribbled through about five defenders before rolling a shot to the left side of the net.

“We had known he was going to be skillful like that, and they’d try to isolate him. It just didn’t work,” Endieveri said.

OESJ (15-2-1) controlled the ball for most of the game, but the tone was set in the first half. Even when Argyle attacked, OESJ’s midfielders were back on defense before Argyle’s midfielders could take advantage, resulting in a lot of five-on-twos and five-on-threes that favored the Wolves.

Argyle’s best scoring chance came about two minutes before OESJ’s second goal. An OESJ defender missed intercepting an Argyle crossing pass, leaving the ball right at the feet of an open Argyle forward. The shot, however, went over the goal.

Mason Snell made it 2-0 with 8:01 left in the first half when he took a short pass from Andrew Snell and blasted a right-footed shot into the net.

It was more of the same in the second half, with Scots goalie Jared Motello making the save of the game, when he dove to his right to knock away a close header. Montello finished with 12 saves. OESJ goalie Owen Feagles needed to make just one save.

OESJ’s final tally came with 25:36 left when Mason Snell scored on a far shot.

Endieveri said Argyle (7-5-2) came a long way, having started the season on a pause from COVID-19.

“We played our first games against teams that had played four or five games,” Endieveri said. “So it took us a while to get going, and once we got going, we really found our feet. It started to get fun again and we started to win some big games.

“(OESJ), give them all the credit in the world,” he added. “I wish them all the best in regionals.”

Argyle captain Caden Cuthbert reflected on the season while holding the finalist’s plaque.

“Nobody expected us to be here, but I wouldn’t change anything,” Cuthbert said emotionally. “I got to play soccer with my best friends since grade school.”

Class D Final Argyle (7-5-2);0;0 — 0 St. Johnsville (15-2-1);2;1 — 3 First half — 1, St. Johnsville, A.Snell, 36:45. 2, St. Johnsville, M.Snell (A.Snell), 8:01. Second half — 3, St. Johnsville, M. Snell, 25:36. Corner kicks — Argyle 2, St. Johnsville 12. Goalies-saves — Montello (A) 12, Feagles (OESJ) 1.

