Argyle, H-L play to scoreless tie

ARGYLE 0, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0, OT

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne;0;0;0;0 — 0

Argyle;0;0;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: None.

First overtime: None.

Second overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 11, Jared Montello (Arg) 6.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 1, Argyle 8.

Notes: A Saturday morning battle between Argyle and Hadley-Luzerne went to 2 overtimes and ended in a scoreless tie. H-L's Zack Caldwell had 11 saves for his shutout and Argyle's Jared Montello kept his sheet clean with 6 saves.

