Argyle, H-L play to scoreless tie

ARGYLE 0, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0, OT
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;0;0;0;0 — 0
Argyle;0;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First overtime: None.
Second overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 11, Jared Montello (Arg) 6.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 1, Argyle 8.
Notes: A Saturday morning battle between Argyle and Hadley-Luzerne went to 2 overtimes and ended in a scoreless tie. H-L's Zack Caldwell had 11 saves for his shutout and Argyle's Jared Montello kept his sheet clean with 6 saves.