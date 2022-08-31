Aratare lifts Fort Ann girls past Ticonderoga

FORT ANN — Angel Aratare scored on a through pass from Olivia Winchell 8:30 into double overtime to lift the Fort Ann girls soccer team to a 1-0 non-league victory over Ticonderoga.

Baylee Wright made six saves in the shutout win for the Cardinals, who improved to 2-0.

Sentinels goalie Lizzie Rich played outstanding in goal, recording 20 saves to keep the game close for Ticonderoga (0-1).

Boys soccer

SPA CATHOLIC 7, GRANVILLE 0: Sophomore striker Hunter Fales scored a hat trick in the second half and finished with four goals and two assists Wednesday as Saratoga Catholic blanked Granville in non-league boys soccer action.

Freshman Kihl Kelly added a goal and two assists for the Saints, who also got goals from Bobby Cousineau and Aidan Crowther. Matt Murphy had nine saves for Spa Catholic, which also got a strong game from center midfielder Will Frankford.

Granville goalie Cam Woodruff finished with 20 saves.