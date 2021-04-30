After 40 years and 606 wins, Fort Ann's McCabe steps aside

Rich McCabe said there's no particular reason for retiring from coaching now. Forty seasons just seemed like a good place to stop.
The longtime Fort Ann boys soccer coach announced his retirement on Friday. He leaves behind a legacy of success, including 21 Adirondack League championships, seven regional titles and a state championship in 2015.
McCabe said he had thought about retiring for a long time, but hadn't decided for sure until Thursday afternoon. He told his players that night at a traditional postseason gathering at Humbuggs in South Glens Falls.
"When I got up around 38 or 39 (years), I started thinking, what's my exit strategy?" he said. "Forty just seems like a nice, round number."
He was the longest continuously serving varsity head coach of any team in the Glens Falls region. His coaching career began in 1980, when he was hired as a Fort Ann physical education teacher and took over a boys soccer program that was then 3 years old.
His teams became a dominant force in local sports over the next four decades. McCabe goes out with a record of 606 wins, 159 losses and 38 ties. There was only one sub-.500 season, in 1981.
The Cardinals won 17 Section II titles under McCabe, but for a long time, couldn't get over the hump and win a state title. There were some close calls and some tough luck losses along the way. McCabe especially remembers one year when the team bused to Long Island in a snowstorm for the state semifinals, arrived late at night, had to eat donuts for dinner and lost in penalty kicks the next day.
Fort Ann Central School has a long history of winning state championships (the school now has 13 to its credit in various sports). McCabe yearned to be a part of that success.
"I had come to believe that I was never going to get one," he said. "I had a few teams with a good shot to win it, but didn't."
That changed in 2015 when, in McCabe's 35th season, Fort Ann beat Elizabethtown-Westport in the Class D state final. Twelve of the 21 members of that team had fathers who had played for McCabe.
"That year, we had unbelievable athletic ability," McCabe recalled. "It's by far the best athletic team I had. They had an outstanding work ethic and they were extremely coachable kids."
McCabe was named The Post-Star's Coach of the Year seven times, more than any other boys soccer coach. He also served as the Adirondack League's representative on the Section II Boys Soccer Committee since 1985.
McCabe counts himself lucky to have grown up playing soccer at South Glens Falls under Larry Smith, who also had a long coaching career. McCabe said he was lucky to have many good assistant and JV coaches, like Bill Lunt, Dave Morse and Jim Caprood.
He's seen soccer change over the years from a nascent high school sport to a mainstay of the fall season.
"It's gotten way better," he said. "My early teams, while they had the heart of lions, (today's players) are way more skilled."
McCabe said he's sure he'll miss coaching, especially when soccer back gets on the field next fall. He's looking for something to do to keep himself busy. He just felt it was time to go.
