After 40 years and 606 wins, Fort Ann's McCabe steps aside
Fort Ann state final

Fort Ann head coach Rich McCabe embraces goalie Jon Allen after winning the Class D final of the State Boys Soccer Tournament at Faller Stadium in Middletown in 2015.

Rich McCabe said there's no particular reason for retiring from coaching now. Forty seasons just seemed like a good place to stop.

The longtime Fort Ann boys soccer coach announced his retirement on Friday. He leaves behind a legacy of success, including 21 Adirondack League championships, seven regional titles and a state championship in 2015.

McCabe said he had thought about retiring for a long time, but hadn't decided for sure until Thursday afternoon. He told his players that night at a traditional postseason gathering at Humbuggs in South Glens Falls.

"When I got up around 38 or 39 (years), I started thinking, what's my exit strategy?" he said. "Forty just seems like a nice, round number."

He was the longest continuously serving varsity head coach of any team in the Glens Falls region. His coaching career began in 1980, when he was hired as a Fort Ann physical education teacher and took over a boys soccer program that was then 3 years old.

His teams became a dominant force in local sports over the next four decades. McCabe goes out with a record of 606 wins, 159 losses and 38 ties. There was only one sub-.500 season, in 1981.

McCabe Fort Ann group huddle

Fort Ann boys soccer coach Rich McCabe talks to his players at halftime of a game against Granville on Sept. 18, 2019.

The Cardinals won 17 Section II titles under McCabe, but for a long time, couldn't get over the hump and win a state title. There were some close calls and some tough luck losses along the way. McCabe especially remembers one year when the team bused to Long Island in a snowstorm for the state semifinals, arrived late at night, had to eat donuts for dinner and lost in penalty kicks the next day.

Fort Ann Central School has a long history of winning state championships (the school now has 13 to its credit in various sports). McCabe yearned to be a part of that success.

"I had come to believe that I was never going to get one," he said. "I had a few teams with a good shot to win it, but didn't."

That changed in 2015 when, in McCabe's 35th season, Fort Ann beat Elizabethtown-Westport in the Class D state final. Twelve of the 21 members of that team had fathers who had played for McCabe.

Fort Ann wins championship

Fort Ann players celebrate after beating Elizabethtown-Westport 1-0 in the Class D final of the State Boys Soccer Tournament at Faller Field in Middletown in 2015. 

"That year, we had unbelievable athletic ability," McCabe recalled. "It's by far the best athletic team I had. They had an outstanding work ethic and they were extremely coachable kids."

McCabe was named The Post-Star's Coach of the Year seven times, more than any other boys soccer coach. He also served as the Adirondack League's representative on the Section II Boys Soccer Committee since 1985.

Boys soccer All-Stars soccer coach McCabe

Rich McCabe holds the plaque after he was named Post-Star Boys Soccer Coach of the Year in 2010.

McCabe counts himself lucky to have grown up playing soccer at South Glens Falls under Larry Smith, who also had a long coaching career. McCabe said he was lucky to have many good assistant and JV coaches, like Bill Lunt, Dave Morse and Jim Caprood.

He's seen soccer change over the years from a nascent high school sport to a mainstay of the fall season.

"It's gotten way better," he said. "My early teams, while they had the heart of lions, (today's players) are way more skilled."

McCabe said he's sure he'll miss coaching, especially when soccer back gets on the field next fall. He's looking for something to do to keep himself busy. He just felt it was time to go.

McCabe's 600th

Fort Ann boys soccer coach Rich McCabe (holding plaque) stands with his team after winning his 600th game earlier this year.
McCabe's 600th

Fort Ann boys soccer coach Rich McCabe (left) holds a plaque alongside athletic director Jason Humiston after winning his 600th game earlier this year.
Rich McCabe

Fort Ann boys soccer coach Rich McCabe high-fives a player on the sidelines during a 2019 game.
Rich McCabe

Fort Ann coach Rich McCabe (left) chats with Bolton-Warrensburg coach Francisco Roca before a 2015 Adirondack League boys soccer match against Bolton-Warrensburg.
Rich McCabe

Fort Ann soccer coach Rich McCabe stands with his team after getting his 400th win with a game at the Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury in 2008.
Fort Ann state title

Fort Ann player's take turns kissing their plaque after winning the Class D final of the State Boys Soccer Tournament over Elizabethtown-Westport at Faller Stadium in Middletown Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

