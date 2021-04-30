After 40 years and 606 wins, Fort Ann's McCabe steps aside

Rich McCabe said there's no particular reason for retiring from coaching now. Forty seasons just seemed like a good place to stop.

The longtime Fort Ann boys soccer coach announced his retirement on Friday. He leaves behind a legacy of success, including 21 Adirondack League championships, seven regional titles and a state championship in 2015.

McCabe said he had thought about retiring for a long time, but hadn't decided for sure until Thursday afternoon. He told his players that night at a traditional postseason gathering at Humbuggs in South Glens Falls.

"When I got up around 38 or 39 (years), I started thinking, what's my exit strategy?" he said. "Forty just seems like a nice, round number."

He was the longest continuously serving varsity head coach of any team in the Glens Falls region. His coaching career began in 1980, when he was hired as a Fort Ann physical education teacher and took over a boys soccer program that was then 3 years old.

His teams became a dominant force in local sports over the next four decades. McCabe goes out with a record of 606 wins, 159 losses and 38 ties. There was only one sub-.500 season, in 1981.