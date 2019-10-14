The Adirondack League has scheduled its playoff games for boys and girls soccer. Both championship games will be played on Friday.
In boys soccer, division winners Lake George and Fort Ann will square off for the title on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at Queensbury High School's boys soccer field.
In girls soccer, mid-week semifinals will determine the finalists. Lake George hosts Salem on Tuesday and Fort Ann hosts Bolton-Warrensburg on Wednesday. Both games are 4 p.m. starts.
The winners will meet Friday at 4 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack.
