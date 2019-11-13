{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Ann had the Adirondack League's most valuable defensive player and a co-most valuable goalkeeper as the league released its boys soccer all-stars.

Fort Ann senior Tanner Lunt was named the league's MVP for defense, while Lake George senior forward Ethan Knauf was the league's offensive MVP. Fort Ann junior Adam Winchell and Hartford senior Gavon Darfler were co-MVPs in goal.

Lake George placed four players on the first team: Justin Bianco, Colby Seguljic, Sam Knauf and Owen Sutton. Fort Ann had three first-teamers in Aidan Barnes, Tyler Steves and Ty Loso.

North Warren placed Conner Monroe and Wyatt Gereau on the first team. Other first-teamers were Argyle's Tyler Humiston, Hadley-Luzerne's Dan McMahon and Corinth's Jordon Pincheon.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments