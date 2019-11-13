Fort Ann had the Adirondack League's most valuable defensive player and a co-most valuable goalkeeper as the league released its boys soccer all-stars.
Fort Ann senior Tanner Lunt was named the league's MVP for defense, while Lake George senior forward Ethan Knauf was the league's offensive MVP. Fort Ann junior Adam Winchell and Hartford senior Gavon Darfler were co-MVPs in goal.
You have free articles remaining.
Lake George placed four players on the first team: Justin Bianco, Colby Seguljic, Sam Knauf and Owen Sutton. Fort Ann had three first-teamers in Aidan Barnes, Tyler Steves and Ty Loso.
North Warren placed Conner Monroe and Wyatt Gereau on the first team. Other first-teamers were Argyle's Tyler Humiston, Hadley-Luzerne's Dan McMahon and Corinth's Jordon Pincheon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.