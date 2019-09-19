{{featured_button_text}}

High school boys soccer will take center stage in an Adirondack League showcase on Friday at the Golden Goal Sports Park located on 495 Goodman Road in Fort Ann.

Six soccer games will take place on four turf fields and two grasses fields. Five games will be varsity games while the other will be a match up featuring junior varsity squads.

All games will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. There is a $5 fee per vehicle to enter.

