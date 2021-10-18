A look at the sectional soccer tournaments

The first games of the Section II boys and girls soccer tournaments are less than 24 hours away.

Queensbury and Fort Ann earned top seeds in the girls tournament on Monday. Everyone else knows their seed and their schedule. All that’s left is to play the games.

Here are a few noteworthy items about soccer seeds and pairings.

Foothills North logjam: All of the Foothills North boys teams are seeded near each other in the top of the Class A bracket. Fifth-seeded South High hosts 12th-seed Hudson Falls on Wednesday in the opening round, while fourth-seeded Queensbury hosts Troy.

If Queensbury wins, it means an all-Foothills North quarterfinal against the South High/Hudson Falls winner.

South Glens Falls coach Travis Birkholz pointed out one advantage — nobody has to travel far.

“We know a lot of the teams we could see along the way,” he said. “If my guys can perform at the level we think we’re capable of for 80 minutes, then I think we have a chance of having some success.”

No easy road: Queensbury beat out Averill Park for the top seed in girls Class A. Those teams played to a 1-1 tie earlier in the season. Coach Tim Ciampa thinks a non-league win over Class AA Columbia gave the Spartans the edge in getting top billing.

But it’s not like the Spartans are sitting in an easy bracket. If they win their quarterfinal, they would face either Burnt Hills (which has a long history of sectional titles) or Scotia (which tied QHS on the road and came on strong late in the season).

“Burnt Hills, even though their record doesn’t represent it, they play a tough schedule,” Ciampa said, “and we know Scotia is tough. It’s going to be a battle, that’s for sure.”

Bracket mechanics: Even though Lake George won the Adirondack League girls title, the Warriors were seeded eighth. Bolton-Warrensburg got the fifth seed.

Lake George coach Steve Kohls said that’s because teams are ranked for sectionals based on regular-season results. B-W beat Lake George in their head-to-head meeting, 3-0.

If either one makes the quarterfinals, they may have to deal with a Wasaren League team. Waterford is seeded No. 1 (a possible Lake George opponent) and Greenwich is seeded fourth (a possible Bolton-Warrensburg foe).

Tough bracket: How good is Class B boys? Schuylerville won the Foothills Council and only got the third seed. State-ranked teams got the first two seeds — Mechanicville at No. 1 and Greenville at No. 2.

Under the radar: Though they didn’t win a league title, the Fort Ann girls (10-3-2) got the top seed in Class D. A win and a tie against Class C Lake George probably helped the Cardinals.

The second seed is Northville, which lost 4-0 early in the season to Bolton-Warrensburg.

Crowded fields: The Lake George boys were seeded third in Class C, a bracket that includes 22 teams. The busy field necessitated scheduling six play-in games before the Round of 16.

Soccer’s come-one, come-all sectional policy also means a crowded field in girls Class C, where 21 teams are vying for the title.

Long-distance: As usual, there are some long drives ahead in the opening rounds.

The Salem girls must travel to face St. Johnsville, a one-way trip of two hours, though the site was not determined as of Monday afternoon. The North Warren boys play St. Johnsville at Gloversville, which is a three-hour round trip.

COVID concerns: The spector of COVID-related cancellations hangs over all sectional play.

Section II announced earlier in the fall that if a team or player is ineligible because COVID protocols, the tournament will move on without that team or player. They won’t stop and wait.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

