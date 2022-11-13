111722-spt-brief1_merged

Galuski, Abate lead the way on Wasaren all-stars

Addyson Galuski of Waterford was named Offensive Player of the Year and Cate Abate of Greenwich was named Defensive Player of the Year as part of the 2022 Wasaren League girls soccer all-star team.

Defender Molly Abate and midfielder Norah Niesz of Greenwich were named to the first team. Stillwater’s Isabella Mack, Elliott Patenaude and Kylie Peacock also made the first team along with Mechanicville’s Maddy Hopeck, Olivia Horan, Allie Kenyon, Marisa Krosky and Courtney Toher.

Waterford’s Payton Galuski, Cassidy McClement and Mia O’Brian, as well as Grace Houghton of Hoosick Falls and Abbie Yetto of Tamarac, also made the first team.

Wasaren All-Stars Offensive Player of the Year Player;Yr.;School Addyson Galuski;Jr.;Waterford Defensive Player of the Year Cate Abate;Sr.;Greenwich First Team Player;Pos.;School Molly Abate;Def.;Greenwich Payton Galuski;Mid.;Waterford Maddy Hopeck;For.;Mechanicville Olivia Horan;GK;Mechanicville Grace Houghton;Mid.;Hoosick Falls Allie Kenyon;Def.;Mechanicville Marisa Krosky;Mid.;Mechanicville Isabella Mack;Def.;Stillwater Cassidy McClement;For.;Waterford Norah Niesz;Mid.;Greenwich Mia O'Brien;For.;Waterford Elliott Patenaude;Mid.;Stillwater Kylie Peacock;Mid.;Stillwater Courtney Toher;Def.;Mechanicville Abbie Yetto;For.;Tamarac Second Team Sophia Belonga;Mid.;Waterford Imani Bloomfield;Def.;Waterford Riley Caiazza;Def.;Hoosic Valley Hannah Coffin;Mid.;Hoosic Valley Nora Coulibaly;Def.;Emma Willard Madison Daley;Mid.;Mechanicville Isabella Estill;For.;Stillwater Addison Gates;For.;Cambridge Mayzie Gibeault;Def.;Stillwater Hope Granger;GK;Hoosick Falls Haylee Jones;Mid.;Berlin Elizabeth Marci;Mid.;Greenwich Jacey Nieckarz;Def.;Cambridge Isabella Raucci;Mid.;Mechanicville Isabella Vecchio;Def.;Waterford Emma Waugh;Def.;Hoosick Falls Jaidyn Wood;Def.;Hoosick Falls Honorable Mention Berlin-New Lebanon: Lizzy Hunt, Becca Madsen; Cambridge: Lexie Pederson, Maizie Steele, Emma Townsend, Schuylar Nolan; Emma Willard: Lila Davis, Leslie Mayer, Aurora Debye-Saxinger; Greenwich: Maeve Kelleher, Olivia Reizsel, Luna Wiebe, Sarah Radovich; Hoosick Falls: Ava Salvesvold, Elizabeth DaRosa, Danielle Stratton; Hoosic Valley: Jaquelyn Carlo, Megan Rice, Kaylee Smith; Mechanicville: Evie Dowd, Meghan DiSienna, Ava Charbonneau; Stillwater: Bridget Coon, Katelyn Koval, Riley O'Brien; Tamarac: Katie Gross, Taylor Smith; Waterford: Carly Cordts, Alex Phelps, Zoe Grennon, Maddy Atwood.

Wasaren All-Stars

Offensive Player of the Year

Player Yr. School

Addyson Galuski Jr. Waterford

Defensive Player of the Year

Cate Abate Sr. Greenwich

First Team

Player Pos. School

Molly Abate Def. Greenwich

Payton Galuski Mid. Waterford

Maddy Hopeck For. Mechanicville

Olivia Horan GK Mechanicville

Grace Houghton Mid. Hoosick Falls

Allie Kenyon Def. Mechanicville

Marisa Krosky Mid. Mechanicville

Isabella Mack Def. Stillwater

Cassidy McClement For. Waterford

Norah Niesz Mid. Greenwich

Mia O’Brien For. Waterford

Elliott Patenaude Mid. Stillwater

Kylie Peacock Mid. Stillwater

Courtney Toher Def. Mechanicville

Abbie Yetto For. Tamarac

Second Team

Sophia Belonga Mid. Waterford

Imani Bloomfield Def. Waterford

Riley Caiazza Def. Hoosic Valley

Hannah Coffin Mid. Hoosic Valley

Nora Coulibaly Def. Emma Willard

Madison Daley Mid. Mechanicville

Isabella Estill For. Stillwater

Addison Gates For. Cambridge

Mayzie Gibeault Def. Stillwater

Hope Granger GK Hoosick Falls

Haylee Jones Mid. Berlin

Elizabeth Marci Mid. Greenwich

Jacey Nieckarz Def. Cambridge

Isabella Raucci Mid. Mechanicville

Isabella Vecchio Def. Waterford

Emma Waugh Def. Hoosick Falls

Jaidyn Wood Def. Hoosick Falls

Honorable Mention

Berlin-New Lebanon: Lizzy Hunt, Becca Madsen; Cambridge: Lexie Pederson, Maizie Steele, Emma Townsend, Schuylar Nolan; Emma Willard: Lila Davis, Leslie Mayer, Aurora Debye-Saxinger; Greenwich: Maeve Kelleher, Olivia Reizsel, Luna Wiebe, Sarah Radovich; Hoosick Falls: Ava Salvesvold, Elizabeth DaRosa, Danielle Stratton; Hoosic Valley: Jaquelyn Carlo, Megan Rice, Kaylee Smith; Mechanicville: Evie Dowd, Meghan DiSienna, Ava Charbonneau; Stillwater: Bridget Coon, Katelyn Koval, Riley O’Brien; Tamarac: Katie Gross, Taylor Smith; Waterford: Carly Cordts, Alex Phelps, Zoe Grennon, Maddy Atwood.

Olden, Gibbs are Adirondack MVPs

Granville-Whitehall’s Amber Gibbs and Warrensburg’s Brody Olden were named MVPs of the Adirondack League in cross country.

Lake George placed four boys on the first team — Liam Fahey Stack, Sam Burns, Jason Ludlow and Oliver Herrick. Parker Cornwall and Quinn Johnson of Granville-Whitehall, as well as Robert Hill of North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva, also made the first team.

Brynn Tyler of Hartford made the first team along with Taylor Syvertsen, Kayla Grant and Layla Johnston of Lake George. Samantha Savage, Rylee Dunbar and Haley Potavin of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne round out the first team.

Adirondack Cross Country All-Stars

BOYS

MVP: Brody Olden (Warr).

First team: Liam Fahey Stack (LG), Sam Burns (LG), Jason Ludlow (LG), Oliver Herrick (LG), Parker Cornwall (Gran.-White.), Quinn Johnson (Gran.-White.),Robert Hill (N.W.-Jnb-Min).

Second team: Brendan Battersea-Manna (LG), Cameron Hoffis (LG), Aydan Higgins (N.W.-Jnb-Min), Hunter LaCross (Hart.), Jacob Durkee (Argyle), Lucas Kingsley (Argyle), Noah Springer (Cor./H-L).

GIRLS

MVP: Amber Gibbs (Gran.-White).

First team: Brynn Tyler (Hart.), Taylor Syvertsen (LG), Kayla Grant (LG), Layla Johnston (LG), Samantha Savage (Cor./H-L), Rylee Dunbar (Cor./H-L), Haley Potavin (Cor./H-L).

Second Team: Sophie Unkauf (LG), Kara Tucker (NW/Jnb/Min), Keegan Mottram (NW/Jnb/Min), Avah Lohrey (Warr.), Erika McGuire (Cor./H-L), Carlie Depew (Argyle), Erica Siaulnski (Argyle).