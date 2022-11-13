111722-spt-brief1_merged

Galuski, Abate lead the way on Wasaren all-stars
Addyson Galuski of Waterford was named Offensive Player of the Year and Cate Abate of Greenwich was named Defensive Player of the Year as part of the 2022 Wasaren League girls soccer all-star team.
Defender Molly Abate and midfielder Norah Niesz of Greenwich were named to the first team. Stillwater’s Isabella Mack, Elliott Patenaude and Kylie Peacock also made the first team along with Mechanicville’s Maddy Hopeck, Olivia Horan, Allie Kenyon, Marisa Krosky and Courtney Toher.
Waterford’s Payton Galuski, Cassidy McClement and Mia O’Brian, as well as Grace Houghton of Hoosick Falls and Abbie Yetto of Tamarac, also made the first team.
Wasaren All-Stars
Offensive Player of the Year
Player Yr. School
Addyson Galuski Jr. Waterford
Defensive Player of the Year
Cate Abate Sr. Greenwich
First Team
Player Pos. School
Molly Abate Def. Greenwich
Payton Galuski Mid. Waterford
Maddy Hopeck For. Mechanicville
Olivia Horan GK Mechanicville
Grace Houghton Mid. Hoosick Falls
Allie Kenyon Def. Mechanicville
Marisa Krosky Mid. Mechanicville
Isabella Mack Def. Stillwater
Cassidy McClement For. Waterford
Norah Niesz Mid. Greenwich
Mia O’Brien For. Waterford
Elliott Patenaude Mid. Stillwater
Kylie Peacock Mid. Stillwater
Courtney Toher Def. Mechanicville
Abbie Yetto For. Tamarac
Second Team
Sophia Belonga Mid. Waterford
Imani Bloomfield Def. Waterford
Riley Caiazza Def. Hoosic Valley
Hannah Coffin Mid. Hoosic Valley
Nora Coulibaly Def. Emma Willard
Madison Daley Mid. Mechanicville
Isabella Estill For. Stillwater
Addison Gates For. Cambridge
Mayzie Gibeault Def. Stillwater
Hope Granger GK Hoosick Falls
Haylee Jones Mid. Berlin
Elizabeth Marci Mid. Greenwich
Jacey Nieckarz Def. Cambridge
Isabella Raucci Mid. Mechanicville
Isabella Vecchio Def. Waterford
Emma Waugh Def. Hoosick Falls
Jaidyn Wood Def. Hoosick Falls
Honorable Mention
Berlin-New Lebanon: Lizzy Hunt, Becca Madsen; Cambridge: Lexie Pederson, Maizie Steele, Emma Townsend, Schuylar Nolan; Emma Willard: Lila Davis, Leslie Mayer, Aurora Debye-Saxinger; Greenwich: Maeve Kelleher, Olivia Reizsel, Luna Wiebe, Sarah Radovich; Hoosick Falls: Ava Salvesvold, Elizabeth DaRosa, Danielle Stratton; Hoosic Valley: Jaquelyn Carlo, Megan Rice, Kaylee Smith; Mechanicville: Evie Dowd, Meghan DiSienna, Ava Charbonneau; Stillwater: Bridget Coon, Katelyn Koval, Riley O’Brien; Tamarac: Katie Gross, Taylor Smith; Waterford: Carly Cordts, Alex Phelps, Zoe Grennon, Maddy Atwood.
Olden, Gibbs are Adirondack MVPs
Granville-Whitehall’s Amber Gibbs and Warrensburg’s Brody Olden were named MVPs of the Adirondack League in cross country.
Lake George placed four boys on the first team — Liam Fahey Stack, Sam Burns, Jason Ludlow and Oliver Herrick. Parker Cornwall and Quinn Johnson of Granville-Whitehall, as well as Robert Hill of North Warren-Johnsburg-Minerva, also made the first team.
Brynn Tyler of Hartford made the first team along with Taylor Syvertsen, Kayla Grant and Layla Johnston of Lake George. Samantha Savage, Rylee Dunbar and Haley Potavin of Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne round out the first team.
Adirondack Cross Country All-Stars
BOYS
MVP: Brody Olden (Warr).
First team: Liam Fahey Stack (LG), Sam Burns (LG), Jason Ludlow (LG), Oliver Herrick (LG), Parker Cornwall (Gran.-White.), Quinn Johnson (Gran.-White.),Robert Hill (N.W.-Jnb-Min).
Second team: Brendan Battersea-Manna (LG), Cameron Hoffis (LG), Aydan Higgins (N.W.-Jnb-Min), Hunter LaCross (Hart.), Jacob Durkee (Argyle), Lucas Kingsley (Argyle), Noah Springer (Cor./H-L).
GIRLS
MVP: Amber Gibbs (Gran.-White).
First team: Brynn Tyler (Hart.), Taylor Syvertsen (LG), Kayla Grant (LG), Layla Johnston (LG), Samantha Savage (Cor./H-L), Rylee Dunbar (Cor./H-L), Haley Potavin (Cor./H-L).
Second Team: Sophie Unkauf (LG), Kara Tucker (NW/Jnb/Min), Keegan Mottram (NW/Jnb/Min), Avah Lohrey (Warr.), Erika McGuire (Cor./H-L), Carlie Depew (Argyle), Erica Siaulnski (Argyle).