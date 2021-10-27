Sectional Scoreboard

Scores from Wednesday’s sectional playoffs:
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
South Glens Falls 2, Scotia 0
Zion Freeman rushed for 247 yards and four TDs as Queensbury pulled away to a 41-32 Class A football win over Ballston Spa on Friday night.
Section II on Sunday announced the Class C football playoff pairings and crossover games for next weekend.
Argyle upset top-seeded Northville 1-0 on Tuesday night to earn a spot in the Class D boys soccer championship game.
The Glens Falls and Greenwich football teams officially wrapped up division titles this weekend by receiving forfeits from opponents who were unable to play.
Pairings were announced Tuesday for the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament.
Luke Eichin scored the winning kick as Queensbury won the tie-breaking penalty kicks against South High after a 2-2 tie.
Dylan Winchell scored four touchdowns and Tim Kelly added three scores Saturday as Warrensburg rolled past Lake George 52-32 in Class D North football.
Queensbury scored three times in the first half and beat Burnt Hills 4-3 for their first-ever victory in a Section II semifinal.
Scores from Thursday's sectional playoff games.
North Warren won the first sectional girls soccer game in the program's short history Thursday, with a 7-0 Class D win over Heatly.
