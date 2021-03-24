Section II spring sports start moved back one week

The Section II Executive Committee announced Wednesday that the start of spring sports season has been moved back a week, to April 25, and will now run through June 16.

The spring sports season was originally set to run from May 2-June 25, with baseball practice starting on April 28, because that sport requires 10 practices.

However, with end-of-year Regents exams up in the air at this time, Section II opted to move the spring sports season back a week to avoid conflicts with possible exams. The Section II press release said the federal government had recently turned down a request by multiple states to cancel Regents exams for a second straight year, and a waiver request by the New York state education department is up in the air.

Spring sports season will now overlap a full week with the Fall II season, which is the 2020 fall sports season that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Section II is planning to run a condensed regular-season schedule followed by sectional playoffs for baseball, softball, girls and boys lacrosse, and track and field.

