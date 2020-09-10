Section II gives go-ahead to low- to moderate-risk fall sports

The Section II Executive Committee on Thursday gave the green light to low- and moderate-risk fall sports to begin practicing on Sept. 21, the date set by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

The section also announced there would be no sectional playoff competition this fall. NYSPHSAA had already canceled all fall regional and state tournaments over the summer.

The sports allowed to begin are boys and girls soccer, field hockey, cross country, golf, girls swimming and girls tennis, according to NYSPHSAA guidelines.

On Wednesday, NYSPHSAA announced that because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, football and volleyball — both categorized as high-risk sports — would move to the early spring as the "Fall 2 Season," set for March and April.

"The Section's goal through all of this was to be able to to provide a safe opportunity to participate for all of our sports offerings," Section II president Joe Sapienza said in a media release.